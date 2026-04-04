Shocking Disparity: Jammu Secures 81% Of Reservation Certificates, Kashmir Trails At 18%: Official Data
Official data reveals a stark disparity in reservation certificates, with Jammu receiving over 81% and Kashmir just over 18% of the total issued.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government data has highlighted a major disparity in the issuance of reservation certificates, with over 81 per cent issued in the Jammu Division and just over 18 per cent in Kashmir.
In a written response to a query by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the government provided details about the number of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) 1 and 2, Other Backwards Class (OBC), Reserve Backwards Class (RBA), and residents of the Actual Line of Control (ALC) or International Border.
The government stated that a total of 9,65,132 reservation certificates have been issued across the union territory. Of these, 7,88,707 certificates were issued in the Jammu region, while only 1,76,425 certificates have been issued in the Kashmir valley.
“In the Jammu region, a total of 28,661 EWS certificates were issued, in the Jammu region with the highest number in Jammu district, with 8,591 certificates, followed by Kathua district with 7,944. In the Kashmir Valley, only 3,504 EWS certificates have been issued, with the highest number, 1052, in the Kulgam district,” the written reply informed.
The government said that in the SC category, 96,977 certificates were issued in the Jammu region and only 8,931 in the Kashmir Valley. In ST 1 and 2, a total of 5,72,289 certificates were issued in the Jammu region and only 8,644 in the Kashmir Valley.
“In the OBC category, the Jammu region got 58485 certificates, whereas Kashmir got 38694 such certificates. In the RBA category, a total of 27748 certificates were issued in the Jammu region, and 38407 such certificates were issued in the Kashmir Valley, whereas in the ALC/IB category, 4547 certificates were issued in the Jammu region and only 478 certificates were issued in the Kashmir Valley,” it added.
The reservation issue has already taken a hot seat in Jammu and Kashmir, and a few days ago, the ruling National Conference (NC) had to face embarrassment when one of its MLAs, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, pressed his bill for a vote, demanding amendments in the J&K Reservation Act of 2004, against his party's and government's position.
Moreover, the NC Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, has developed differences with his party on the reservation issue.
The Omar Abdullah government has tried to address the issue and constituted a cabinet subcommittee headed by the minister for education, Sakeena Ittoo, which submitted its report to the cabinet, and the cabinet has sent the same to the lieutenant governor (LG) for approval.
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