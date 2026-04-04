ETV Bharat / bharat

Shocking Disparity: Jammu Secures 81% Of Reservation Certificates, Kashmir Trails At 18%: Official Data

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government data has highlighted a major disparity in the issuance of reservation certificates, with over 81 per cent issued in the Jammu Division and just over 18 per cent in Kashmir.

In a written response to a query by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the government provided details about the number of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) 1 and 2, Other Backwards Class (OBC), Reserve Backwards Class (RBA), and residents of the Actual Line of Control (ALC) or International Border.

The government stated that a total of 9,65,132 reservation certificates have been issued across the union territory. Of these, 7,88,707 certificates were issued in the Jammu region, while only 1,76,425 certificates have been issued in the Kashmir valley.

“In the Jammu region, a total of 28,661 EWS certificates were issued, in the Jammu region with the highest number in Jammu district, with 8,591 certificates, followed by Kathua district with 7,944. In the Kashmir Valley, only 3,504 EWS certificates have been issued, with the highest number, 1052, in the Kulgam district,” the written reply informed.