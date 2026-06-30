ETV Bharat / bharat

Developed India Not Possible Without Developed Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Haryana

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends the closing ceremony of the Kheti Bachao Abhiyan in Bawal. ( ANI photo )

Rewari: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday said a developed India cannot be built without empowered farmers.

Chouhan made these remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the Kheti Bachao Abhiyan (Save Farming Campaign) held at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Research Centre in Bawal.

"A 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a developed India is not possible without developed farmers. For me, serving farmers is akin to serving and worshipping God. I will leave no stone unturned in enhancing the prestige of Haryana and the dignity of farmers," Chouhan said.

He praised Haryana for "becoming a model" for agricultural reforms. "Haryana has shown a new path to the entire nation. Here, MSP is provided for 24 crops, and the 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' (Price Difference Payment Scheme) is implemented for horticultural crops as well. Initiatives like 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' and other digital agricultural programmes serve as an inspiration for other states in the country. Haryana leads the nation in food production, stands at the forefront of guarding the borders, and brings glory to the country in the field of sports," he said.

"When it comes to safeguarding the nation's borders, the youth of Haryana are the first to step forward; similarly, Haryana stands at the forefront when it comes to bringing honour to the country in the field of sports," the Union Minister said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also addressed farmers, scientists, and stakeholders from the agricultural sector. Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, the university's Vice-Chancellor, and several senior officials were also present in the programme.