Developed India Not Possible Without Developed Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Haryana
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stress water conservation, crop diversification, and technology-driven farming during 'Kheti Bachao Abhiyan' closing ceremony.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Rewari: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday said a developed India cannot be built without empowered farmers.
Chouhan made these remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the Kheti Bachao Abhiyan (Save Farming Campaign) held at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Research Centre in Bawal.
"A 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a developed India is not possible without developed farmers. For me, serving farmers is akin to serving and worshipping God. I will leave no stone unturned in enhancing the prestige of Haryana and the dignity of farmers," Chouhan said.
He praised Haryana for "becoming a model" for agricultural reforms. "Haryana has shown a new path to the entire nation. Here, MSP is provided for 24 crops, and the 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' (Price Difference Payment Scheme) is implemented for horticultural crops as well. Initiatives like 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' and other digital agricultural programmes serve as an inspiration for other states in the country. Haryana leads the nation in food production, stands at the forefront of guarding the borders, and brings glory to the country in the field of sports," he said.
"When it comes to safeguarding the nation's borders, the youth of Haryana are the first to step forward; similarly, Haryana stands at the forefront when it comes to bringing honour to the country in the field of sports," the Union Minister said.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also addressed farmers, scientists, and stakeholders from the agricultural sector. Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, the university's Vice-Chancellor, and several senior officials were also present in the programme.
In his address, Saini said agriculture must be protected not only by preserving farmland but also through water conservation, soil health management, environmental protection and research and innovation.
"Saving farming is not merely about saving the land; it encompasses water conservation, soil health, environmental protection, and securing the future of coming generations. Institutions play a crucial role in the fields of agricultural research and innovation," the CM said.
Announcing the Haryana FPO Mission-2026, Saini said nearly 775 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are currently operating in the state. "The Haryana FPO Mission-2026 is being launched in the state. Approximately 775 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are currently operating in the state's agriculture, horticulture, and dairy sectors. The objective of this mission is to empower small farmers and FPOs and make them self-reliant," said Saini.
The Chief Minister also said efforts will be made to increase farmers' income through value addition, modern supply chains and better market access.
"Haryana accounts for only 1.3 percent of the country's total land area, but its contribution to agricultural production is immensely significant. Approximately 70 percent of the state's population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture, and Haryana is among the key contributors to the nation's food grain reserves," he said.
The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of water conservation and crop diversification. "If water is conserved, agriculture will be transformed; when science and farmers work together, the future of agriculture will be further strengthened. The state government will continue to extend its full support to every initiative related to agricultural research, water conservation, innovation, and farmer welfare," said Saini.
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