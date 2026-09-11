ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Consultation With Farmers On Proposed Seed Act

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held a consultation with farmers’ leaders from across the country with a view to incorporating their suggestions and concerns in the draft Seed Act.

Representatives from almost all states participated in the consultation and shared their experiences and suggestions on the proposed legislation.

According to the Ministry, around 20 farmer organisations submitted their views during the meeting. Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), Kisan Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Krishak Samaj, Gaon Kisan Unnayan, Society for Independent Farmers Association (SIFA), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Telangana Rythu Sangham, Maharashtra’s Shetkari organisations, Gujarat’s Khedut Samaj, National Kisan Progressive Association from Rajasthan and Bihar, Tamil Nadu’s Vivasayigal Sangam, Jharkhand’s Pragatisheel Krishi Manch and a farmers’ organisation from Kottayam, Kerala, among others, participated in the consultation.

The Minister made it clear that the proposed law will not restrict farmers’ existing rights. Farmers will continue to be free to use, exchange and sell traditional and farmers’ varieties of seeds. Registration will not be mandatory for traditional seeds. Farmers may voluntarily register their varieties if they wish to do so. A farmer producing seed for personal use, for distribution within the village or even for a company will not be required to undertake digital registration under these provisions, the ministry said in its statement.

In case of minor violations, violators will be let off with a warning for the first offence, and a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 will be imposed for the second offence.