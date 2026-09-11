Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Consultation With Farmers On Proposed Seed Act
Around 20 farmer organisations from across the country submitted their views during the meeting.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held a consultation with farmers’ leaders from across the country with a view to incorporating their suggestions and concerns in the draft Seed Act.
Representatives from almost all states participated in the consultation and shared their experiences and suggestions on the proposed legislation.
According to the Ministry, around 20 farmer organisations submitted their views during the meeting. Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), Kisan Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Krishak Samaj, Gaon Kisan Unnayan, Society for Independent Farmers Association (SIFA), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Telangana Rythu Sangham, Maharashtra’s Shetkari organisations, Gujarat’s Khedut Samaj, National Kisan Progressive Association from Rajasthan and Bihar, Tamil Nadu’s Vivasayigal Sangam, Jharkhand’s Pragatisheel Krishi Manch and a farmers’ organisation from Kottayam, Kerala, among others, participated in the consultation.
The Minister made it clear that the proposed law will not restrict farmers’ existing rights. Farmers will continue to be free to use, exchange and sell traditional and farmers’ varieties of seeds. Registration will not be mandatory for traditional seeds. Farmers may voluntarily register their varieties if they wish to do so. A farmer producing seed for personal use, for distribution within the village or even for a company will not be required to undertake digital registration under these provisions, the ministry said in its statement.
In case of minor violations, violators will be let off with a warning for the first offence, and a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 will be imposed for the second offence.
For deliberate violations, including offences such as failure to affix a QR code, failure to provide required data or incorrect branding, the penalty will be Rs 1 lakh for the first offence and Rs 2 lakh for the second.
In case of serious offences like selling fake seeds, conducting business without registration or deliberate fraud will attract a penalty of up to Rs 30 lakh along with imprisonment.
Chouhan said all inputs would be examined seriously and suggestions that are found to be feasible will be considered for incorporation into the final draft. The Minister said the ongoing consultation is an important step towards protecting Indian farmers from fake and substandard seeds and creating a stronger, more accountable seed regulatory system, it added.
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