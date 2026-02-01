ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Didn't Meet Expectations Of Farmers, People Associated With Agriculture, Experts Say

A vendor displays pulses at a shop, on the day of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Agriculture experts on Sunday said that the Union Budget did not meet the expectations of farmers and people involved in the sector adding the announcements fell short of addressing long-standing challenges faced by farmers. They said that the budget should have included more concrete measures to strengthen the agri-sector.

Terming the budget as repackaging of schemes of the agriculture sector, Dharmendra Malik, agriculture expert and farmer, told ETV Bharat that the government’s emphasis on schemes is not new. “Launching schemes from time to time is a routine governmental process, and this appears to be largely a repackaging of existing initiatives," he said.

"While the government has spoken about increasing agricultural yields, there is a lack of clarity and a clear roadmap on how this objective will be achieved. A well-defined strategy to reduce the cost of farming inputs would have been more effective and beneficial for farmers," he added.

Expressing his disappointment over the budget, agriculture expert and economist Vijay Sardana said, "I did not see anything new in the government’s schemes for low-productivity areas, noting that similar initiatives have existed for years”.

“Likewise, the emphasis on rural development through skill training and the introduction of cutting-edge technology is not new. The identification of 100 aspirational districts has also been part of the government’s agenda in previous years,” he said.

He further pointed out that the renewed focus on pulses does not represent a fresh initiative, as the government has been highlighting this sector for several years. “Overall, it appears that earlier schemes have been repackaged and presented once again”.

Agriculture expert and FPO member Maan Singh told ETV Bharat that he had high expectations from the budget and hoped the government would focus on farmers’ issues, but expressed disappointment after reviewing it.

Singh stated that the government should have made provisions for interlinking rivers to improve irrigation facilities, as a large portion of agricultural land still lacks adequate irrigation. He said that the suggestion was raised with government officials during pre-budget meetings, but no initiative was taken in this regard.

An expert and farmer Ashok Baliyan said that the budget is an “attempt to shift farmers away from traditional farming and towards export-oriented crops and digital solutions."

"A total of Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors. This is a significant increase from last year's allocation of Rs 1.37 lakh crore," he said.

Baliyan said that the continued focus on agriculture and farmer incomes, particularly through targeted support for high-value crops in coastal and North-Eastern regions, is a welcome step.

“Dedicated programmes for coconut, cashew, cocoa, sandalwood, walnuts, almonds and pine nuts will help rejuvenate these sectors by improving productivity, enhancing exports and generating quality employment,” he said.

Responding to the budget, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on the reform front, the government’s commitment to sustaining the reforms was encouraging.

It said that the structural measures proposed in the financial sector, including the High-Level Committee on Banking, restructuring of Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, review of FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, and initiatives to deepen corporate and municipal bond markets, will strengthen the financial system and support India’s growing capital needs.

Union Agriculture Minister Hails Budget As 'Amrit Kalash'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha as “Amrit Kalash”(nectar of immortality) from which the “river of prosperity will flow”. He also claimed that the hiked allocations in the Agriculture sector will strengthen the sector “rapidly”.

Taking to X after the Finance Minister's Budget speech in the Parliament, Chouhan said that the budget presented by Sitharaman is the “elixir of the Amrit Kaal, from which a river of prosperity will flow, fulfilling the grand vision of a developed India”.