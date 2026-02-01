Budget Didn't Meet Expectations Of Farmers, People Associated With Agriculture, Experts Say
Experts believe that the budget should have included more concrete measures to strengthen the agri-sector.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Agriculture experts on Sunday said that the Union Budget did not meet the expectations of farmers and people involved in the sector adding the announcements fell short of addressing long-standing challenges faced by farmers. They said that the budget should have included more concrete measures to strengthen the agri-sector.
Terming the budget as repackaging of schemes of the agriculture sector, Dharmendra Malik, agriculture expert and farmer, told ETV Bharat that the government’s emphasis on schemes is not new. “Launching schemes from time to time is a routine governmental process, and this appears to be largely a repackaging of existing initiatives," he said.
"While the government has spoken about increasing agricultural yields, there is a lack of clarity and a clear roadmap on how this objective will be achieved. A well-defined strategy to reduce the cost of farming inputs would have been more effective and beneficial for farmers," he added.
Expressing his disappointment over the budget, agriculture expert and economist Vijay Sardana said, "I did not see anything new in the government’s schemes for low-productivity areas, noting that similar initiatives have existed for years”.
“Likewise, the emphasis on rural development through skill training and the introduction of cutting-edge technology is not new. The identification of 100 aspirational districts has also been part of the government’s agenda in previous years,” he said.
He further pointed out that the renewed focus on pulses does not represent a fresh initiative, as the government has been highlighting this sector for several years. “Overall, it appears that earlier schemes have been repackaged and presented once again”.
Agriculture expert and FPO member Maan Singh told ETV Bharat that he had high expectations from the budget and hoped the government would focus on farmers’ issues, but expressed disappointment after reviewing it.
Singh stated that the government should have made provisions for interlinking rivers to improve irrigation facilities, as a large portion of agricultural land still lacks adequate irrigation. He said that the suggestion was raised with government officials during pre-budget meetings, but no initiative was taken in this regard.
An expert and farmer Ashok Baliyan said that the budget is an “attempt to shift farmers away from traditional farming and towards export-oriented crops and digital solutions."
"A total of Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors. This is a significant increase from last year's allocation of Rs 1.37 lakh crore," he said.
Baliyan said that the continued focus on agriculture and farmer incomes, particularly through targeted support for high-value crops in coastal and North-Eastern regions, is a welcome step.
“Dedicated programmes for coconut, cashew, cocoa, sandalwood, walnuts, almonds and pine nuts will help rejuvenate these sectors by improving productivity, enhancing exports and generating quality employment,” he said.
Responding to the budget, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on the reform front, the government’s commitment to sustaining the reforms was encouraging.
It said that the structural measures proposed in the financial sector, including the High-Level Committee on Banking, restructuring of Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, review of FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, and initiatives to deepen corporate and municipal bond markets, will strengthen the financial system and support India’s growing capital needs.
Union Agriculture Minister Hails Budget As 'Amrit Kalash'
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha as “Amrit Kalash”(nectar of immortality) from which the “river of prosperity will flow”. He also claimed that the hiked allocations in the Agriculture sector will strengthen the sector “rapidly”.
Taking to X after the Finance Minister's Budget speech in the Parliament, Chouhan said that the budget presented by Sitharaman is the “elixir of the Amrit Kaal, from which a river of prosperity will flow, fulfilling the grand vision of a developed India”.
“This budget is a golden journey from economy to empowerment, from upliftment of the poorest to overall progress, and from resources to solutions. It will bring greenery to the fields, prosperity to the granaries, and smiles to every face,” Chouhan wrote further.
He stated that the budget “promotes domestic industries under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, strengthens energy security, and makes efforts to reduce dependence on imports. Significant reforms have also been undertaken to create employment, increase agricultural productivity, strengthen people's purchasing power, and make basic services like education and healthcare more accessible”.
“As a result of these efforts, the country has achieved a robust growth rate of approximately 7%, and remarkable progress has been made in poverty reduction. This budget instills confidence that India will move forward rapidly, taking every section of society along, and realizing the vision of a developed India,” Chouhan said.
He thanked PM Modi and the Finance Minister for the “people-friendly, welfare-oriented budget dedicated to the welfare of the poor, the upliftment of farmers, the respect of women, and the happiness of the youth”.
Chouhan Hails Agriculture Allocations
The Union Agriculture Minister said the budget for the agriculture department has been increased to Rs 1,32,561 crore, a hike that will strengthen the agriculture sector “rapidly”.
Explaining the budget highlights after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the Parliament, Chouhan said that the total budget for MGNREGA was previously Rs 86,000 crore, but now the central government's share alone exceeds Rs 95,600 crore for 'Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin)', which will be even higher when the states' contributions are added, reaching over Rs 1,51,000 crore.
"The emphasis has been placed on agricultural education and research and provision of Rs 9,967 crore has been made for agricultural education and research through ICAR,” the Agriculture Minister said.
"If we look at the budget of the department of Rural Development, there has been a remarkable increase of 21 per cent. I am pleased to announce that a substantial provision has been made in the total budget for rural development and an allocation of over Rs 55,600 crore has been made for the Viksit Bharat Gram Yojana alone," he added. He further said that the provision is set to give a new impetus to the overall development of villages.
Additionally, as per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, Panchayats will receive over Rs 55,900 crore directly, further strengthening the resolve for a developed India as per the minister.
Chouhan stated that this year's budget includes “ample provisions for the welfare of villages, the poor, farmers, young farmers, and especially our "Lakhpati Didis" (women who have become millionaires)”.
"I am fully confident that these provisions will play a decisive role in building a developed India. Through these measures, we will eradicate poverty, increase farmers' incomes, and succeed in developing our villages," he said.
Chouhan said that the SHE-Marts for rural women-led entrepreneurs proposed by the Finance Minister in Budget 2026-27 will boost the women's income and support the livelihood of rural women.
“Our sisters in every district will get a strong platform to sell their products through SHE-Marts. This will provide a new market for products made by women and increase their income," the minister said.
He further hailed Union Budget 2026-27 over the proposals “centered around farmers, aimed at increasing their income and strengthening the rural economy”.
"The Coconut Promotion Scheme will boost production and directly benefit around 30 million people, including 10 million farmers. Additionally, the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem will be restored in collaboration with state governments," he added.
Chouhan said that the multilingual AI-based system 'Bharat VISTAAR'(Virtually Integrated System To Access Agricultural Resources) proposed in the union budget 2026-27 will integrate various agriculture-related portals and modern farming practices recommended by ICAR onto a single platform, enabling farmers to receive accurate information at the right time and in their own language.
Read More: