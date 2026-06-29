Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks States To Prepare For El Nino, Protect Farmers From Rainfall Deficit
Centre identified 315 districts and directed states to improve water conservation and rural employment preparedness amid possible El Nino conditions | Chanchal Mukherjee reports.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: With the possibility of El Nino disrupting this year's monsoon, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asked states and district administrations to act immediately to safeguard farmers from the impact of deficient rainfall.
Chouhan said the government, along with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and scientists, has identified 315 districts vulnerable to low rainfall, of which 111 are highly affected. The early assessment aims to ensure timely preparedness before the monsoon advances.
Speaking at the Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan-2026 in New Delhi, the Union Minister said the focus is on securing every possible drop of rainwater.
315 Districts Identified As Vulnerable
He directed officials to clean, repair, and strengthen water conservation structures, such as ponds, check dams, stop dams, and temporary bunds made of sacks, to enhance their storage capacity. These measures are expected to improve irrigation water availability during prolonged dry spells.
The government has stressed that advance planning is critical to reducing the impact of erratic rainfall on kharif crops. Officials have been asked to ensure that water-harvesting infrastructure is ready so that rainwater received during the monsoon can be stored efficiently and used when needed.
The preparedness drive comes amid concerns that El Niño conditions could affect rainfall distribution across several parts of the country, making water conservation and contingency planning essential to protect farm livelihoods and sustain agricultural production.
Farmers in 14 states likely to receive below-normal rainfall can expect stronger government support, as Chouhan has directed states to step up preparedness.
He also instructed states to prepare to generate additional rural employment and provide livelihood support to farming families in case deficient rainfall affects agricultural activities. The proactive measures aim to safeguard farmers' interests and help rural communities cope effectively with any monsoon-related challenges.
Focus On Rural Development And Welfare Schemes
Before policies reach the files of government offices, they begin in the fields, villages and homes of rural India. Keeping farmers and rural families at the heart of development, rural development ministers, senior officials and policymakers from across the country came together to discuss how welfare schemes can deliver greater benefits on the ground.
The deliberations focused on strengthening the implementation of key initiatives such as Viksit Bharat-G Ram G, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), rural road connectivity and livelihood programmes that improve farmers' incomes and create opportunities beyond agriculture, he stated.
Special emphasis was placed on empowering women's self-help groups, leveraging technology and AI to ensure transparency and timely delivery of benefits, learning from successful state-level innovations, and introducing reforms that make rural development programmes more responsive to the aspirations of farming communities.
The government's effort is not limited to launching schemes; its true objective is to ensure that the benefits of these initiatives effectively reach the person standing in the last row of society. The successful experiences and best practices of one state should be shared with others to develop collective solutions to common challenges. Through active public participation, villages can become self-reliant, generate abundant employment opportunities, and provide essential amenities to every citizen.
PMAY Verification, New Rural Scheme From July 1
The journey towards a Developed India is possible only through developed, prosperous and empowered villages. With this shared vision and unwavering commitment, this continuous dialogue and collaborative effort move forward to transform that resolve into reality.
"This time, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin, several eligibility norms have been relaxed. As a result, surveys conducted across the states have identified lakhs of potential beneficiaries. The next step is to carry out their physical verification and finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries," the minister said.
While this process has already been completed in several states, it is still pending in others. The final deadline for completing this exercise is July 10. The Union Minister urged all concerned to complete the process within the stipulated timeline so that the final list of eligible beneficiaries can be prepared without delay, ensuring that deserving families receive the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.
Chauhan also announced that the "Viksit Bharat-G Ram G" scheme will be implemented nationwide from July 1, replacing MGNREGA.
An interim approval of Rs 95,682 crore has already been granted for this purpose. He urged the states to complete the necessary formalities on time to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme.
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