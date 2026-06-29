ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks States To Prepare For El Nino, Protect Farmers From Rainfall Deficit

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for immediate preparedness to protect farmers from the possible impact of El Nino during a conference in New Delhi. ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: With the possibility of El Nino disrupting this year's monsoon, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asked states and district administrations to act immediately to safeguard farmers from the impact of deficient rainfall.

Chouhan said the government, along with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and scientists, has identified 315 districts vulnerable to low rainfall, of which 111 are highly affected. The early assessment aims to ensure timely preparedness before the monsoon advances.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan-2026 in New Delhi, the Union Minister said the focus is on securing every possible drop of rainwater.

315 Districts Identified As Vulnerable

He directed officials to clean, repair, and strengthen water conservation structures, such as ponds, check dams, stop dams, and temporary bunds made of sacks, to enhance their storage capacity. These measures are expected to improve irrigation water availability during prolonged dry spells.

The government has stressed that advance planning is critical to reducing the impact of erratic rainfall on kharif crops. Officials have been asked to ensure that water-harvesting infrastructure is ready so that rainwater received during the monsoon can be stored efficiently and used when needed.

The preparedness drive comes amid concerns that El Niño conditions could affect rainfall distribution across several parts of the country, making water conservation and contingency planning essential to protect farm livelihoods and sustain agricultural production.

Farmers in 14 states likely to receive below-normal rainfall can expect stronger government support, as Chouhan has directed states to step up preparedness.

He also instructed states to prepare to generate additional rural employment and provide livelihood support to farming families in case deficient rainfall affects agricultural activities. The proactive measures aim to safeguard farmers' interests and help rural communities cope effectively with any monsoon-related challenges.