Shivraj Patil, Former Lok Sabha Speaker And Union Home Minister, Passes Away At 90; Prez, PM Condole Demise
Former Lok Sabha Speaker, ex-Home Minister and veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar passed away at his residence after a brief illness.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 8:50 AM IST
Latur: Former Union Home Minister and veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar passed away at his residence here in Maharashtra on Friday at the age of 90.
He was unwell for the past few days and breathed his last early morning today at around 6:30 AM, said sources.
Shivraj Patil remained active in Congress politics throughout his life. He had withdrawn from active politics some years back and has always been seen as a soft-spoken, studious and clean-headed politician.
In his career spanning decades, the veteran leader held major portfolios in the Union Cabinet. He served as the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. Prior to that, he was appointed as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He also held several key portfolios in other places, serving as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.
Offering her condolences, President Droupadi Murmu said the nation has lost a prominent public figure. "In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions including those of Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers," she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences while recalling his last interaction with Patil at his residence a few months ago. "Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society. I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti," said PM Modi in a post on X.
Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as municipal council chief of Latur and was elected as an MLA in the early 70s. Later, he went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. He lost to BJP's Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.
On the Congress veteran's demise, a party leader said Patil was known for his dignified conduct, and never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations.
Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected Parliamentarian of his time, added the leader.
