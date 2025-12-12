ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Patil, Former Lok Sabha Speaker And Union Home Minister, Passes Away At 90; Prez, PM Condole Demise

File photo of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar ( ANI )

Latur: Former Union Home Minister and veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar passed away at his residence here in Maharashtra on Friday at the age of 90. He was unwell for the past few days and breathed his last early morning today at around 6:30 AM, said sources. Shivraj Patil remained active in Congress politics throughout his life. He had withdrawn from active politics some years back and has always been seen as a soft-spoken, studious and clean-headed politician. In his career spanning decades, the veteran leader held major portfolios in the Union Cabinet. He served as the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. Prior to that, he was appointed as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He also held several key portfolios in other places, serving as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.