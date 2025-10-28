Shivraj Chouhan Proposes Student Innovation Groups, Field Visits to Revolutionise Agri Education
Chouhan said students must gain practical, field-based experience to understand real farming challenges and drive innovation.
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for transforming India’s agricultural education by creating small student innovation groups to provide constructive suggestions for improving agri studies.
Emphasising the need to move beyond theory, he said students must gain practical, field-based experience to understand real farming challenges and drive innovation. Chouhan announced that the Centre will ask states to arrange farm visits for students, ensuring hands-on exposure to agricultural practices.
“We should form small student teams that give us constructive suggestions to enhance agricultural education. The focus should be on quality training, innovation, and alignment with farmers’ realities,” he said.
The Union Minister also proposed introducing a grading system in agricultural universities to promote accountability and healthy competition. He urged students to learn from global best practices and contribute innovative solutions for the country’s farming sector.
Giving suggestions to students, the Union Minister said every agricultural student should visit farmers’ fields at least once a year to gain practical knowledge, understand farmers’ real-world challenges, and contribute innovative solutions.
ML Jat, secretary of DARE & director general of ICAR, emphasised that agriculture, farmers, and students share a deep bond rooted in service to the nation and the youth to adopt a new approach, innovation, and to build a new future—reminding them that agriculture is not merely a profession but a form of service dedicated to national progress.
Talking on agriculture students, Sneha Bhardwaj, a student, told ETV Bharat, “I have suggested making us familiar with new modern technologies so that students get exposure to them. We should be provided with knowledge on how students can be involved in start-ups in the agriculture fields for the betterment of this sector.”
Expressing similar views, Atul Pratap Singh, another student, said, “We should bring our academic knowledge in the field for better results. It helps students as well as farmers and the animal husbandry sector.”
Rohitash Dudhwal, another student, told ETV Bharat, “The government should provide a five-year fellowship to ICAR students. Currently, it is given to us for only three years. However, UGC provides a five-year fellowship to others. Students should be provided with a vast and better environment for entrepreneurship so that they can grow properly.”
