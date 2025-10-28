ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Chouhan Proposes Student Innovation Groups, Field Visits to Revolutionise Agri Education

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for transforming India’s agricultural education by creating small student innovation groups to provide constructive suggestions for improving agri studies.

Emphasising the need to move beyond theory, he said students must gain practical, field-based experience to understand real farming challenges and drive innovation. Chouhan announced that the Centre will ask states to arrange farm visits for students, ensuring hands-on exposure to agricultural practices.

“We should form small student teams that give us constructive suggestions to enhance agricultural education. The focus should be on quality training, innovation, and alignment with farmers’ realities,” he said.

The Union Minister also proposed introducing a grading system in agricultural universities to promote accountability and healthy competition. He urged students to learn from global best practices and contribute innovative solutions for the country’s farming sector.

Giving suggestions to students, the Union Minister said every agricultural student should visit farmers’ fields at least once a year to gain practical knowledge, understand farmers’ real-world challenges, and contribute innovative solutions.