ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Chouhan Launches AI-Enabled Audit Portal For Rural Schemes, Stresses Last-Mile Delivery

New Delhi: Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched an AI-enabled internal audit portal for the ministry's programmes, and said a developed India cannot be built without developed villages. The minister also stressed the need to ensure that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The Rural Internal Audit Portal was launched during the inaugural session of the two-day Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan here. The conference is focused on reviewing the implementation of rural development schemes and discussing measures to strengthen delivery mechanisms. Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said villages are the "soul and strength of India", and their prosperity is central to the country's development.

The conference represents a joint effort of ‘Team India’ and ‘Team Rural Development’ towards achieving the vision of a developed India, Chouhan said. “Just making schemes is not enough; ensuring that they reach the right beneficiaries is the biggest responsibility," Chouhan said, underlining the importance of last-mile delivery.

The government should not be visible only in files, but also in people's lives, he added. Developed by the office of the chief controller of accounts under the Ministry of Rural Development in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the portal provides a unified digital platform for planning, conducting and monitoring internal audits.

The ministry said the portal will help move away from fragmented and manual audit processes by enabling real-time tracking of audit progress, compliance status and follow-up action. The platform includes digital audit management, automated report generation, analytics dashboards and monitoring tools to improve audit coverage and strengthen accountability.