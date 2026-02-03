ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivraj Chouhan, Cong MP Settle Dispute, Defamation Cases To Be Withdrawn: SC Told

New Delhi: Congress MP Vivek Tankha has decided to withdraw a criminal and civil defamation case lodged against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and both have settled their dispute, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday. A bench of justices MM Sundresh and NK Singh was informed by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani that both the leaders had met in Parliament and Tankha decided to withdraw the case lodged against Chouhan.

Tankha was represented in the case by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Sumeer Sodhi. Jethmalani said Sibal had helped in the issue being resolved. The bench recorded the statement that criminal as well as civil defamation suits will be withdrawn by Tankha and disposed of the matter while appreciating the lawyers of both sides.

It was observed that in matters related to statements made by politicians, the court has to tread very carefully. Tankha, in his complaint in the trial court, said defamatory statements were made in the run-up to panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2021.

He alleged that following the December 17, 2021, order of the apex court, it was alleged by the BJP leaders that he had opposed the reservation for the OBC community in the local body polls, which caused damage to his reputation.

Tankha's plea sought Rs 10 crore compensation and initiation of criminal defamation proceedings against the BJP leaders, also including V D Sharma and former minister Bhupendra Singh.

The matter reached the apex court in 2024 after the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to quash the proceedings against the BJP leaders and issued bailable warrants against them. On November 11, 2024, the top court had stayed the execution of bailable warrants against the BJP leaders and sought response of Tankha.