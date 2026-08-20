ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivakumar Seeks Southern Zonal Council Resolution To Retain 543 Lok Sabha Seats, Honour 1971 Census

Chennai: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday urged the Southern Zonal Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Union government to honour the 1971 census as the basis for delimitation, retain the Lok Sabha’s existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years and accommodate women’s reservation within these existing seats.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council here, Shivakumar said the South’s success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice. “We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice,” he said.

Shivakumar said the southern states had responded to the country’s call for population stabilisation with discipline and success, and should not be penalised for that achievement during the delimitation exercise. “That success must never become the reason to make our voice smaller. Our economic weight must be matched with political voice,” he said.

The CM specifically called for the 1971 population basis to be respected and for the overall strength of the Lok Sabha to remain unchanged. “I am confident that all the Chief Ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected,” he said.