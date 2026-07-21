ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivakumar Goes To Delhi Again, Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

Bengaluru: Amid buzz that the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet is likely soon, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be in New Delhi on Tuesday for discussions with the Congress high command. According to party sources, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President B K Hariprasad are also likely to be part of the discussions.

As per the chief minister's travel plan shared with the media, he will land in the national capital later on Tuesday morning and meet Union ministers. His return journey has not been scheduled. While his travel plan does not mention a meeting with the Congress high command, party sources suggest he will hold talks with the leadership.

Speaking at an event on Monday, Shivakumar said, "Siddaramaiah and I are going to Delhi, cabinet has to be expanded, it is already late..." Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and Hariprasad visited Delhi last week and held discussions with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi; AICC General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal; and General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.