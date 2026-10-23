ETV Bharat / bharat

Shiva Sharma Death Case: Shraddha Dubey, Two Other Suspects Lodged In Jail In Separate Barracks Under CCTV Watch

Influencer Shraddha Dubey, two others in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Three accused, including prime suspect Shraddha Dubey and her sister Rashmi Dubey, involved in the alleged murder of cafe operator Shiva Sharma, have been remanded to 10 days of judicial custody at the District Jail, Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh.

Following their arrest after weeks on the run, the accused sisters have been kept in the women's quarantine barracks under heavy security. The accused driver, Tanveer Ali alias Danish, was placed in the men’s barracks. Officials said all three suspects were sent to the district jail around 8:30 pm on Thursday, after mandatory medical examinations and necessary searches.

Shraddha has drawn major public attention since her arrest in connection with the alleged murder of her boyfriend, Shiva. Police apprehended her after she evaded them for weeks by frequently switching hideouts. However, now that all three suspects are behind bars, scrutiny is shifting towards the police investigation itself. Shiva’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, demanded forensic analysis of mobile phones, chat logs, call records, alleged incriminating videos and other digital evidence for clarity. Meanwhile, jail officials have stationed Shraddha and Rashmi under the watchful eye of four female staff members in the quarantine section of the women's barracks. Co-accused driver Tanveer has been lodged in the men’s barracks, where his movements are being monitored closely via CCTV surveillance. Following Shiva’s death on October 9, Shraddha fled Lucknow, and her alleged boyfriend Aamir was with her at the time and reportedly accompanied her as far as the Nepal border.