ETV Bharat / bharat

Shiva Sharma Death Case: Influencer Shraddha Dubey, Two Other Accused Brought To Lucknow For Questioning

Shiva Sharma Death Case: Influencer Shraddha Dubey, Two Other Accused Brought To Lucknow For Questioning ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have brought social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister and their driver to Lucknow for questioning following a multi-state search in the alleged murder of Shraddha’s businessman boyfriend, Shiva Sharma, officials said on Thursday.

A joint team of the UP Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Lucknow Crime Branch arrived at the Hazratganj Police Station in the capital city with the three accused amid heavy security today.

A Nagpur court in Maharashtra had granted a 72-hour transit remand to the police, allowing them to transport Shraddha, her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver, Danish, back to Lucknow by road. Investigators are expected to interrogate them before presenting them before a local Lucknow court. Shiva, a café and restaurant owner, had died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Shraddha’s apartment, located near Balu Adda in the Hazratganj area. Police registered a case against Shraddha based on a complaint filed by Shiva’s mother, Ranjana Sharma.