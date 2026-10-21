ETV Bharat / bharat

Shiva Sharma Death Case: Accused Shraddha Dubey, Two Others To Be Produced In Nagpur Court Today

Lucknow: Influencer-model Shraddha Dubey, who was arrested along with her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver Danish in connection with the death of her live-in partner Shiva Sharma, are being produced before a court by Uttar Pradesh Police in Nagpur on Wednesday. The UP Police will seek transit remand for the three accused. Once the legal formalities are completed, the police team will depart for Lucknow with them.

Upon arrival in Lucknow, the accused will be presented before a local court. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for each of the three individuals. A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the UP Police arrested them on Tuesday at a hotel in Nagpur. The Lucknow Police now intend to bring the accused to Lucknow for interrogation to uncover further details regarding the murder case.

The police, who are investigating the murder of Shiva Sharma in Lucknow, have begun tightening the net around those who assisted the prime accused, Shraddha Dubey. The police have taken her alleged boyfriend, Aamir, into custody.

Shiva, a businessman, had died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartment, located near Balu Adda in the Hazratganj area. A case was registered against Shraddha based on a complaint filed by Shiva’s mother.

It is believed that Shraddha fled Lucknow on the night of October 9 and Aamir was with her at the time and reportedly accompanied her as far as the Nepal border.

Shraddha Dubey arrested with two others in Shiva Sharma death case (ETV Bharat)

According to the police, Aamir also provided Shraddha with a SIM card obtained using a fake ID. The police are currently investigating his involvement further. Additionally, the investigation includes identifying and pursuing other individuals who may have assisted Shraddha in her escape.