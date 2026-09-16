Have Never Known Or Met Disha Salian: Aaditya; 'Smear Campaign Against Me A Political Agenda'
Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, said that linking his name is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed he never knew or met late Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and alleged that some people are deliberately trying to link his name to the case to tarnish his character with political motives.
Aaditya's remarks come days after the CBI registered an FIR in the 2020 Disha Salian death case, naming no accused in compliance with Bombay High Court directives on a petition filed by her father.
The Sena (UBT) MLA said that such malicious propaganda with political motives won’t deter him from fighting for the truth.
"Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," Aaditya said in a post on X.
Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 16, 2026
Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for…
He said the relentless smear campaign is run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence, and that the truth is highly unfortunate.
"Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives.
"Once again, for those few thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will stand by the truth, and fight for it," he added.
Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The city police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently claimed, after an inquiry, that it was a case of suicide. A week later, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.
On September 2, the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death while pulling up the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation raises more questions than answers.
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