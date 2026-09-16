ETV Bharat / bharat

Have Never Known Or Met Disha Salian: Aaditya; 'Smear Campaign Against Me A Political Agenda'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed he never knew or met late Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and alleged that some people are deliberately trying to link his name to the case to tarnish his character with political motives.

Aaditya's remarks come days after the CBI registered an FIR in the 2020 Disha Salian death case, naming no accused in compliance with Bombay High Court directives on a petition filed by her father.

The Sena (UBT) MLA said that such malicious propaganda with political motives won’t deter him from fighting for the truth.

"Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," Aaditya said in a post on X.

He said the relentless smear campaign is run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence, and that the truth is highly unfortunate.