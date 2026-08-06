Shiv Sena Constitution Made Party One-Person Structure: Supreme Court
The top court was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction's challenge to the ECI decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the 'real Shiv Sena'.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that democratic principles cannot be confined to institutions, as it questioned the amended constitution of the Shiv Sena, remarking that the changes appeared to have turned the party into virtually a one‑person structure.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the 'real Shiv Sena' and allotting it the party name and symbol.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Sibal stressed that institutional integrity is the heart of democratic functioning, and the absence of institutional integrity destroys the very foundation of democracy, and this is the problem.
It was argued that the ECI had no adjudicatory power under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act or its own guidelines to pronounce upon the validity of a party Constitution.
Citing a judgment, Sibal stressed that defection is a constitutional sin, but now it is a badge of honour and not a sin anymore.
The bench observed that originally, the party (Shiv Sena) Constitution was founded on democratic principles and subsequently, it was amended and became virtually a one-person structure.
Sibal said they didn't do it and added that he would show it to the court. The CJI orally observed that when we talk of democratic principles and the institutions safeguarding democratic values, the question arises: as a political party are you also not supposed to function democratically?
Sibal replied that there are institutions that perform constitutional functions and institutions that perform political functions, and the level of integrity is much higher when performing a constitutional function.
Sibal said he knows of several cases where organisational elections are not held for years, adding "major political parties, has anybody said that it is undemocratic and I will not recognise your Constitution".
"That is the line of reasoning on which the 2018 amended constitution (of Shiv Sena) is not relied on by the ECI,” observed the bench. Sibal said how can they do it, to which the bench replied, "demonstrate that proposition."
Sibal asked why the EC said the 2018 constitution is undemocratic. The bench drew Sibal’s attention to a paragraph of the EC’s order on the party symbol, noting that this is why the EC said it would go to the test of majority.
"There are three grounds on which the party constitution is not relied on: non-communication, not being in accordance with the communication made by the letter dated 19.10.1989, and being in breach of paragraph two of the guidelines," said the bench, adding that it needs to establish whether this is factually incorrect or legally untenable. Sibal said both and he will show it.
The bench noted that while facts may overlap, the tests applied are different. Disqualification turns on whether a member has voluntarily given up membership of the political party by conduct or otherwise, whereas the EC applies a separate inquiry in a symbol dispute, it observed.
The bench said that voluntarily giving up membership of the legislature party does not automatically sever the relationship with the political party, as held by a constitution bench. The bench added that subsequent events after the filing of disqualification petitions are ordinarily not taken into account.
A notice issued by the Paksh Pramukh calling a meeting, the alleged non-attendance, and the collective movement of MLAs to other states formed the principal basis for the disqualification claims.
The bench indicated that the symbols issue could become secondary once the disqualification proceedings are decided and a new assembly comes into existence, though the two sets of proceedings have a bearing on each other because of overlapping facts.
Sibal contended that both factions had accepted they were functioning under the 2018 Constitution, yet the EC discarded it, reverted to the 1999 version, ignored the organisational structure and decided the dispute solely on legislative majority.
The bench was informed that the Thackeray side had demonstrated overwhelming organisational support—nearly the entire National Executive, a large majority of office-bearers and about 19.4 lakh primary members—against roughly 4.48 lakh claimed by the other side.
The hearing in the matter will continue next week.
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