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Shiv Sena Constitution Made Party One-Person Structure: Supreme Court

File - Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Amil Desai arrives to appear before the Supreme Court regarding the party symbol case, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that democratic principles cannot be confined to institutions, as it questioned the amended constitution of the Shiv Sena, remarking that the changes appeared to have turned the party into virtually a one‑person structure.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the 'real Shiv Sena' and allotting it the party name and symbol.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Sibal stressed that institutional integrity is the heart of democratic functioning, and the absence of institutional integrity destroys the very foundation of democracy, and this is the problem.

It was argued that the ECI had no adjudicatory power under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act or its own guidelines to pronounce upon the validity of a party Constitution.

Citing a judgment, Sibal stressed that defection is a constitutional sin, but now it is a badge of honour and not a sin anymore.

The bench observed that originally, the party (Shiv Sena) Constitution was founded on democratic principles and subsequently, it was amended and became virtually a one-person structure.

Sibal said they didn't do it and added that he would show it to the court. The CJI orally observed that when we talk of democratic principles and the institutions safeguarding democratic values, the question arises: as a political party are you also not supposed to function democratically?

Sibal replied that there are institutions that perform constitutional functions and institutions that perform political functions, and the level of integrity is much higher when performing a constitutional function.

Sibal said he knows of several cases where organisational elections are not held for years, adding "major political parties, has anybody said that it is undemocratic and I will not recognise your Constitution".

"That is the line of reasoning on which the 2018 amended constitution (of Shiv Sena) is not relied on by the ECI,” observed the bench. Sibal said how can they do it, to which the bench replied, "demonstrate that proposition."