ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shirtless' Protest: Court Extends Police Custody Of 5 Youth Congress Workers; 3 More Held In Shimla

Members of the Indian Youth Congress stage a shirtless protest at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 27, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Three more Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to 11, official sources said on Wednesday.

Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and produced before a local court there. They have been granted transit remand and are being brought to Delhi for further questioning, sources said.

The "shirtless" at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 had triggered a major security response, with police earlier invoking charges including rioting and promoting enmity under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).