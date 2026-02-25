'Shirtless' Protest: Court Extends Police Custody Of 5 Youth Congress Workers; 3 More Held In Shimla
The shirtless at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 had triggered a major security response, with police earlier invoking charges including rioting and promoting enmity
By PTI
Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Three more Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to 11, official sources said on Wednesday.
Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and produced before a local court there. They have been granted transit remand and are being brought to Delhi for further questioning, sources said.
The "shirtless" at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 had triggered a major security response, with police earlier invoking charges including rioting and promoting enmity under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Officials said the Special Cell acted on specific inputs and technical surveillance to trace the accused, who were allegedly involved in coordinating and assisting the protest at the high-profile international event. Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who were arrested for holding a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta extended the custodial interrogation of the accused persons. The five arrested IYC workers include Krishna Hari, national secretary from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar, state president of Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, who were arrested after the protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit. One Jitendra Yadav, who was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was also produced in the court, and the magistrate also extended his police custody.
