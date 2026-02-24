ETV Bharat / bharat

Shirtless Protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police Arrests Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib arrives to appear before Delhi Police for questioning in connection with the shirtless demonstration by IYC members at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Monday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of IYC members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to eight. Police had earlier arrested seven Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest staged at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday.

They have been identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar. In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state.

According to police, additional sections under the BNS, including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration), have been invoked in the FIR, which carry a jail term of up to three years.