Ships From Friendly Foreign Nations Increasingly Opting For Indian Shipyards For Complex Refits: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated during 'Samudra Utkarsh', a seminar on shipbuilding strength and maritime innovation, organised by the Department of Defence Production at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others are also present. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is emerging as the preferred sustainment and repair hub for the entire Indo-Pacific region, backed by a rapidly advancing shipbuilding ecosystem that is now delivering multiple world-class naval platforms.

Speaking as the chief guest at 'Samudra Utkarsh', a seminar showcasing the capabilities of Indian shipyards, Singh said the growing number of ships from friendly foreign nations seeking complex refits in India reflects rising global confidence in the country's technological strength, reliability and competitiveness in the maritime domain.

He said Indian shipyards today possess the maturity and industrial depth to produce some of the most advanced defence platforms in the Indo-Pacific.

"Ships from friendly foreign nations are increasingly coming to Indian shipyards for complex refits. This is a clear recognition of India's capability, reliability and competitiveness," Singh noted, adding that India's ambition is to become the region's primary maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) destination.

The Defence Minister underlined that India is among the few nations capable of designing and constructing sophisticated warships. He mentioned that shipbuilders such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) are producing state-of-the-art stealth frigates, destroyers and next-generation anti-submarine warfare and shallow-water vessels.

Goa Shipyard Limited, Singh pointed out, is building high-technology offshore patrol vessels and missile variants, while MDL's Kalvari-class submarines--built with steadily increasing levels of indigenisation- demonstrate India's growing competence in underwater warfare systems.