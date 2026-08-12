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Shipping Ministry Approves Rs 334.89-Cr Flyover At Visakhapatnam Port To Ease Cargo Movement

A large number of shipping containers are seen stacked at the Visakha Container Terminal in Visakhapatnam Port amid delays and disruptions in maritime traffic, in Visakhapatnam, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has approved a Rs 334.89-crore internal flyover at Visakhapatnam Port Authority to improve cargo evacuation, reduce traffic congestion and streamline movement within the port premises, an official statement said on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This project will remove a critical bottleneck at Visakhapatnam Port, enabling faster cargo movement and improving overall operational efficiency". The proposed 3.584-km elevated corridor, connecting Convent Junction with the Dock Area, will separate road and rail traffic within the port.

The project is aimed at addressing delays at nine major railway level crossings, which currently see about 18 gate closures a day due to high train exchange volumes, the statement said.