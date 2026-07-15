ETV Bharat / bharat

'Seafarer-First Response': Govt Orders Dashboard For Real-Time Info On Indian Seafarers In West Asia

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday asked the shipping authority to set up a dashboard for providing real-time information about Indian seafarers on each vessel operating in the region, irrespective of the ship's flag, amidst the escalating maritime security crisis in West Asia.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to account for every Indian on each vessel, irrespective of its flag, operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, according to an official statement.

The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and the availability of facilities, it said.

The minister categorically directed that every Indian seafarer in the affected region must be individually accounted for, irrespective of the vessel's flag, the statement said. Emphasising that the welfare of seafarers remains paramount, Sonowal said that there can be no compromise whatsoever on the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

According to the statement, chairing a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting here today, Sonowal ordered real-time vessel-by-vessel monitoring, the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer and round-the-clock coordination by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), in association with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), and Indian missions in Iran and Oman.

The review meeting came after the attacks on two vessels-- MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa -- in the Strait of Hormuz. The two vessels together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46. One Indian seafarer lost his life while another sustained injuries aboard MT Al Bahiyah. On MT Mombasa, nine Indian nationals were injured.

In the meeting, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, senior officials from MoPSW, MEA, the Indian Navy, DG of Shipping, Indian embassies of Iran and Oman, along with other key maritime agencies reviewed the evolving security environment across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, assessed risks facing Indian seafarers, and evaluated India's contingency and emergency response mechanisms, the statement said.

Expressing profound grief over the tragedy, Sonowal said, "India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels."

These (attacks) have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who, as key workers, ensure the proper functioning of global supply chains, he added. To ensure uninterrupted assistance to affected families, Sonowal directed that a dedicated liaison officer be appointed for every Indian seafarer impacted by the crisis.

"Each liaison officer will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance, repatriation, Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and other compensations," he said.