ETV Bharat / bharat

DGMA Asks Indian Seafarers To Assess Security Situation Before Taking Up Jobs In Conflict Zones

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has advised all Indian-flagged and foreign vessels with Indian seafarers to exercise the highest degree of caution while operating in the Black Sea and undertake voyage-specific security risk assessments before entering the affected region.

The advisory came days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last week.

"In view of the continuing armed conflicts in the Black Sea and the recent increase in attacks on merchant vessels...all Indian flagged vessels and foreign vessels with Indian seafarers are advised to exercise the highest degree of caution while operating in the Black Sea and undertake voyage- specific security risk assessment before entering the affected region," DGMA said in a circular.

The shipping regulator advised Indian seafarers to continuously monitor and comply with advisories issued by this Directorate or other government departments.