After Six-Year Hiatus, India-China Border Trade Through Historic Shipki La Pass To Resume on August 1
Merchants from Kinnaur export spices, pulses, sugar, walnuts, turmeric while traders from Tibet brought goods such as silk, leather footwear, asafoetida, thermos flasks and glassware.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Reckong Peo: India-China border trade through the historic Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district will resume on Saturday (August 1, 2026), ending a hiatus of nearly six years following its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic. The revival of trade is expected to provide a major boost to the local economy, employment, transport and tourism in the border area.
The Kinnaur district administration said all preparations have been completed for the reopening of the traditional trade route. Security clearance and antecedent verification of selected traders have been completed, and 15 to 17 traders are expected to cross the border in the first phase. Under the prescribed guidelines, all traders will be required to return within 72 hours.
To facilitate border trade, a modern Trade Mart built at a cost of ₹2.58 crore has been established at Shipki. The facility will be inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on August 1.
According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), India has approved the export of 36 categories of goods to China, while 20 categories of goods can be imported from China.
However, trade in live animals such as horses, goats and sheep will not begin this season due to the absence of a quarantine centre in Kinnaur. The state government has proposed establishing one under the Vibrant Villages Programme, with the facility expected to be ready within the next three to four years.
Officials said the reopening of the trade route would create fresh opportunities for local traders while strengthening business activities in the border region. The revival is also expected to generate employment and encourage transport and tourism, giving a fresh impetus to Kinnaur's economy.
The decision follows diplomatic efforts between India and China to restore traditional border trade routes. During talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last year, both sides agreed to revive border trade through Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh, Lipulekh in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, which had remained suspended since the pandemic.
Located in Kinnaur district along the Sutlej valley, Shipki La forms the natural border between India and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The pass has served as an important trading route for centuries, with merchants from Kinnaur exporting spices, pulses, sugar, walnuts, turmeric and other commodities, while traders from Tibet brought goods such as silk, leather footwear, asafoetida, thermos flasks and glassware.
The route was closed after the 1962 India-China war and reopened in 1994 before being suspended again in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
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