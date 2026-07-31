ETV Bharat / bharat

After Six-Year Hiatus, India-China Border Trade Through Historic Shipki La Pass To Resume on August 1

Reckong Peo: India-China border trade through the historic Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district will resume on Saturday (August 1, 2026), ending a hiatus of nearly six years following its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic. The revival of trade is expected to provide a major boost to the local economy, employment, transport and tourism in the border area.

The Kinnaur district administration said all preparations have been completed for the reopening of the traditional trade route. Security clearance and antecedent verification of selected traders have been completed, and 15 to 17 traders are expected to cross the border in the first phase. Under the prescribed guidelines, all traders will be required to return within 72 hours.

To facilitate border trade, a modern Trade Mart built at a cost of ₹2.58 crore has been established at Shipki. The facility will be inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on August 1.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), India has approved the export of 36 categories of goods to China, while 20 categories of goods can be imported from China.

However, trade in live animals such as horses, goats and sheep will not begin this season due to the absence of a quarantine centre in Kinnaur. The state government has proposed establishing one under the Vibrant Villages Programme, with the facility expected to be ready within the next three to four years.