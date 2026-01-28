Shining Star Of Indian Politics: Ajit Pawar’s Rise From Rural Roots To The Centre Of Maharashtra Power
Despite setbacks and shifting alliances, Ajit Pawar repeatedly returned to top roles, showing resilience in Maharashtra’s unpredictable political environment.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian politics, especially Maharashtra, suffered a major loss today as Ajit Pawar, one of the state’s most influential leaders, died in a plane crash. His death sent shockwaves across political circles, with not only colleagues but also people from all walks of life mourning the loss. Indian politics will remember him as a stalwart who played a significant role in shaping the region’s political landscape.
As Indian politics mourns the loss of a great leader, let us look at the journey of Ajit Pawar, born in 1959 into a political family and who became Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, serving several terms between 1999 and 2023.
Ajit Anantrao Pawar, popularly known as 'Dada', is described on his website as someone who understood Maharashtra's collective consciousness. It further states that his shining presence on the state's political horizon was marked by his dedication of 16-17 hours a day to serving people and helping solve their problems.
The Maharashtra political stalwart was known for waking up at 6 am and taking on-the-spot decisions. His public image was that of a leader who didn't mince words. He often told citizens "yes" or "no" immediately rather than giving vague promises.
Ajit Pawar’s clear and far-reaching vision for development influenced Maharashtra’s political and social life for three decades. He is described as a sculptor of Nava (New) Maharashtra. He was also known for his punctuality in the state's political landscape.
Ajit Pawar (July 22, 1959-January 28, 2026)
Early Life As A Public Servant
Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, at Deolali Pravara in Rahuri taluka of Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. At a young age, he had to shoulder family responsibilities after his father’s death, an experience that brought him closer to the struggles of ordinary people, especially farmers. This early exposure shaped his understanding of rural distress, grassroots problems and local governance.
He began his public journey through Maharashtra’s cooperative sector, working with sugar factories, milk unions and cooperative banks. In 1982, he formally entered public life through a sugar cooperative. In 1991, he became chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, a position he held for nearly 16 years.
His long association with cooperative institutions helped him build a strong grassroots organisational network, particularly in western Maharashtra’s sugar belt. This cooperative base later became the backbone of his political strength and long-term influence in rural politics.
Entry Into Electoral Politics
Ajit Pawar’s electoral career began in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, though he later vacated the seat. The same year, he was elected as an MLA from Baramati, a constituency he represented continuously for decades. Over time, Baramati became his firm political base, and he retained control of the seat even during periods of intense political rivalry and family divisions.
In later Assembly elections, he defeated his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, underlining his continued dominance in the constituency. His party also performed strongly in Assembly elections, winning a significant number of the seats it contested, even when its Lok Sabha performance had been weaker earlier. This reinforced his standing as a leader with strong organisational control and electoral relevance at the state level.
Role And Rise In Government
Ajit Pawar’s rise in government was marked by his repeated return to key positions of power across different political phases in Maharashtra. After becoming an MLA in 1991, he moved into ministerial responsibilities in the early 1990s, serving as Minister of State in various departments, including agriculture and power.
With the formation of coalition governments, he emerged as a central figure in the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) administrations from 1999 onward, handling major portfolios including irrigation and water resources. He was later entrusted with rural development and, over time, also managed departments such as power, planning and finance.
His work in water resources and irrigation placed him at the centre of large infrastructure and development projects, while his tenure in the finance department made him one of the most influential decision-makers in the state administration.
As the state’s finance minister, he played a key role in budgetary allocations and planning, strengthening his authority within government and the bureaucracy.
Pawar served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra multiple times under different Chief Ministers and political alignments, making him one of the longest-serving Deputy Chief Ministers in that post.
Between his terms in government, he also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, keeping him central to legislative politics even while out of power.
After 2019, his political journey saw major developments. In November 2019, he took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister in a short-lived government formed with the BJP, which collapsed within days. He later returned as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
In 2023, he again assumed the post after leading a split in the NCP and joining the ruling alliance, marking a significant political shift.
In February 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised his group as the official NCP and granted it the party name and symbol, consolidating his position in state politics.
Challenges And Controversies
Ajit Pawar’s long career also saw allegations related to irrigation projects and cooperative banking institutions. He denied wrongdoing and continued in public life. Supporters viewed him as a firm and decisive administrator, while critics questioned his methods.
Ajit Pawar: A Timeline
- Early 1980s: Became active in the cooperative sector, beginning his public life through a sugar cooperative.
- 1982: Elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory, marking his formal entry into politics and public institutions.
- In 1991:
• He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati.
• Later vacated the seat.
• Elected as MLA from Baramati the same year, beginning a long run as the constituency’s representative.
• Became Chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, a post he held for around 16 years.
- 1991-1992: Served as Minister of State for Agriculture and Power in Maharashtra.
- 1999: Became a Cabinet Minister in the Congress–NCP government, handling the Irrigation (Water Resources) Department.
- 2003: Given additional charge of the Rural Development Department.
- 2004-2014: Continued to hold key portfolios such as Water Resources, Power and Finance in successive state governments.
- November 23, 2019: Took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in a short-lived government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. Resigned within days after the government collapsed.
- December 2019: Returned as Deputy Chief Minister in the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.
- 2022-2023: Served as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after the fall of the MVA government.
- July 2023: Led a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, again becoming Deputy Chief Minister.
- February 7, 2024: The Election Commission recognised his faction as the official NCP and allotted it the party name and ‘clock’ symbol.
- 2024: Continued as a key leader in the state government, handling important departments, including Finance and Planning.
Despite controversies, party splits and shifting alliances, he remained one of the most durable and influential leaders in Maharashtra politics.
Also Read: