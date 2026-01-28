ETV Bharat / bharat

Shining Star Of Indian Politics: Ajit Pawar’s Rise From Rural Roots To The Centre Of Maharashtra Power

New Delhi: Indian politics, especially Maharashtra, suffered a major loss today as Ajit Pawar, one of the state’s most influential leaders, died in a plane crash. His death sent shockwaves across political circles, with not only colleagues but also people from all walks of life mourning the loss. Indian politics will remember him as a stalwart who played a significant role in shaping the region’s political landscape.

As Indian politics mourns the loss of a great leader, let us look at the journey of Ajit Pawar, born in 1959 into a political family and who became Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, serving several terms between 1999 and 2023.

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, popularly known as 'Dada', is described on his website as someone who understood Maharashtra's collective consciousness. It further states that his shining presence on the state's political horizon was marked by his dedication of 16-17 hours a day to serving people and helping solve their problems.

The Maharashtra political stalwart was known for waking up at 6 am and taking on-the-spot decisions. His public image was that of a leader who didn't mince words. He often told citizens "yes" or "no" immediately rather than giving vague promises.

Ajit Pawar’s clear and far-reaching vision for development influenced Maharashtra’s political and social life for three decades. He is described as a sculptor of Nava (New) Maharashtra. He was also known for his punctuality in the state's political landscape.

Ajit Pawar (July 22, 1959-January 28, 2026)

Early Life As A Public Servant

Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, at Deolali Pravara in Rahuri taluka of Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. At a young age, he had to shoulder family responsibilities after his father’s death, an experience that brought him closer to the struggles of ordinary people, especially farmers. This early exposure shaped his understanding of rural distress, grassroots problems and local governance.

He began his public journey through Maharashtra’s cooperative sector, working with sugar factories, milk unions and cooperative banks. In 1982, he formally entered public life through a sugar cooperative. In 1991, he became chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, a position he held for nearly 16 years.

His long association with cooperative institutions helped him build a strong grassroots organisational network, particularly in western Maharashtra’s sugar belt. This cooperative base later became the backbone of his political strength and long-term influence in rural politics.

Entry Into Electoral Politics

Ajit Pawar’s electoral career began in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, though he later vacated the seat. The same year, he was elected as an MLA from Baramati, a constituency he represented continuously for decades. Over time, Baramati became his firm political base, and he retained control of the seat even during periods of intense political rivalry and family divisions.

In later Assembly elections, he defeated his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, underlining his continued dominance in the constituency. His party also performed strongly in Assembly elections, winning a significant number of the seats it contested, even when its Lok Sabha performance had been weaker earlier. This reinforced his standing as a leader with strong organisational control and electoral relevance at the state level.

Role And Rise In Government