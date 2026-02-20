ETV Bharat / bharat

Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon Collapses While Playing Football, Dies At Hospital; PM Modi Condoles Demise

New Delhi: Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) passed away on Thursday evening after suddenly falling ill while playing football.

According to sources, Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong. During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate concern among those present. He was rushed by his friends to the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention.

However, sources said that due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was subsequently shifted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment. Hospital sources said that despite efforts by the medical team, Syngkon succumbed shortly after being admitted.

He was declared dead at around 8:42 p.m., leaving supporters, colleagues, and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss.