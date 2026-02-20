Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon Collapses While Playing Football, Dies At Hospital; PM Modi Condoles Demise
Ricky AJ Syngkon will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya, said PM Narendra Modi.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) passed away on Thursday evening after suddenly falling ill while playing football.
According to sources, Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong. During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate concern among those present. He was rushed by his friends to the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention.
However, sources said that due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was subsequently shifted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment. Hospital sources said that despite efforts by the medical team, Syngkon succumbed shortly after being admitted.
He was declared dead at around 8:42 p.m., leaving supporters, colleagues, and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss.
Following the news of his death, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, along with several legislators, senior political leaders, and party workers, rushed to the hospital to pay their respects and console family members.
Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Syngkon will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. "Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," said PM Modi in a post on X.
Syngkon, a first-time Member of Parliament, had emerged as a prominent political figure after registering a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting on a VPP ticket, he had defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H. Pala by a massive margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, a result that marked a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape. Known for his grassroots connections and advocacy on indigenous rights, governance, and transparency, Syngkon’s sudden demise has left a void in state and national politics, particularly within the VPP.
Leaders across party lines expressed shock and grief, remembering him as a committed public representative with a promising political future.