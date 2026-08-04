Shifting Monsoon Patterns Increase Kerala's Landslide Risk, Expert Calls For Smarter Warning Systems
Speaking to ETV Bharat's K Saseendran, Dr Maneesha said authorities must consider antecedent rainfall, cumulative precipitation and soil moisture levels while assessing landslide threats.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:46 AM IST
Kozhikode: Kerala's monsoon is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with short-duration but extremely intense rainfall events becoming increasingly common, significantly raising the risk of landslides across the state, according to a leading climate and disaster management expert.
Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Director of the Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, and a member of the Kerala government's Landslide Advisory Committee, said traditional rainfall-based warning systems are no longer sufficient to predict landslides in the changing climate.
Speaking to ETV Bharat's K Saseendran on Monday, Dr Maneesha said authorities must consider not only daily rainfall but also antecedent rainfall, cumulative precipitation and soil moisture levels while assessing landslide threats.
Scientific studies indicate that Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise in short-duration, high-intensity rainfall since around 2012-13, with increasing rainfall intensity, more heavy rain days and higher five-day cumulative rainfall totals. These changes have made the state more vulnerable to cloudburst-like events capable of triggering devastating landslides within a few hours.
She noted that even during El Niño years, when overall monsoon rainfall is generally lower, highly localised extreme downpours can still occur, posing a serious threat to vulnerable hill regions.
According to research, Wayanad, Idukki and Kottayam have emerged as major landslide hotspots where repeated heavy rainfall rapidly saturates slopes, increasing pore-water pressure and weakening the soil. An analysis of 5,290 historical landslides found that cumulative rainfall over several days, rather than a single day's rain, is the biggest trigger for slope failures.
To address this challenge, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham developed India's first AI and IoT-based Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) at Munnar in 2009. The system uses underground sensors installed up to 30 metres deep to continuously monitor rainfall, soil moisture, pore-water pressure and ground movement. Artificial intelligence analyses the data in real time and issues four-stage warnings to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), enabling timely evacuation of people in vulnerable areas.
The warning technology has since been recognised as a World Centre of Excellence by UNESCO and the International Consortium on Landslides, and has been expanded to states including Sikkim, while similar projects are under way in Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Odisha.
Following the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad in 2024, Amrita Chancellor Mata Amritanandamayi Devi announced a ₹15-crore initiative to install the advanced warning system at 20 landslide-prone locations in the district, including Manikunnu Mala, Chembra Mala, Kalladi and Vellaramkunnu. However, implementation has been delayed due to technical discussions.
Dr Maneesha said Kerala's recent landslides are the result of a combination of extreme rainfall, fragile geological formations, steep terrain and, in some places, human activities such as dumping of excavated soil, which can further destabilise slopes.
She stressed that with climate change making rainfall increasingly unpredictable, Kerala must strengthen real-time monitoring, improve hazard mapping and adopt advanced early warning technologies to reduce the loss of lives and property. India will host the 7th World Landslides Forum at Amrita's Faridabad campus from November 23 to 27, where global experts will discuss climate adaptation, landslide risk reduction and next-generation early warning systems.
Also read
India Weather Update: August To Stay Warmer Than Normal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Multiple States
Road Damages During Monsoon Rains In Uttarakhand Trigger Political Row Over Contractor Links to BJP