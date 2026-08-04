ETV Bharat / bharat

Shifting Monsoon Patterns Increase Kerala's Landslide Risk, Expert Calls For Smarter Warning Systems

Kozhikode: Kerala's monsoon is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with short-duration but extremely intense rainfall events becoming increasingly common, significantly raising the risk of landslides across the state, according to a leading climate and disaster management expert.

Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Director of the Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, and a member of the Kerala government's Landslide Advisory Committee, said traditional rainfall-based warning systems are no longer sufficient to predict landslides in the changing climate.

Speaking to ETV Bharat's K Saseendran on Monday, Dr Maneesha said authorities must consider not only daily rainfall but also antecedent rainfall, cumulative precipitation and soil moisture levels while assessing landslide threats.

Scientific studies indicate that Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise in short-duration, high-intensity rainfall since around 2012-13, with increasing rainfall intensity, more heavy rain days and higher five-day cumulative rainfall totals. These changes have made the state more vulnerable to cloudburst-like events capable of triggering devastating landslides within a few hours.

She noted that even during El Niño years, when overall monsoon rainfall is generally lower, highly localised extreme downpours can still occur, posing a serious threat to vulnerable hill regions.

According to research, Wayanad, Idukki and Kottayam have emerged as major landslide hotspots where repeated heavy rainfall rapidly saturates slopes, increasing pore-water pressure and weakening the soil. An analysis of 5,290 historical landslides found that cumulative rainfall over several days, rather than a single day's rain, is the biggest trigger for slope failures.

To address this challenge, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham developed India's first AI and IoT-based Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) at Munnar in 2009. The system uses underground sensors installed up to 30 metres deep to continuously monitor rainfall, soil moisture, pore-water pressure and ground movement. Artificial intelligence analyses the data in real time and issues four-stage warnings to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), enabling timely evacuation of people in vulnerable areas.