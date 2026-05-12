Shift To Natural Farming Will Take Time, Say Agriculture Experts After PM Modi's Appeal
Experts noted that reducing excessive use of chemical fertilisers could improve soil fertilitybut transition to natural farming will take time, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : May 12, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt natural farming was a positive step, say observers, but cautioned that such a transformation cannot happen overnight.
While supporting the broader push towards sustainable agriculture, several farmers told ETV Bharat that moving away from conventional chemical-based farming would require extensive training, awareness campaigns, financial support and gradual behavioural change among cultivators.
Experts noted that reducing excessive use of chemical fertilisers could improve soil fertility, reduce environmental damage and lower India’s dependence on fertiliser imports. However, they stressed that millions of farmers have relied on chemical inputs for decades and shifting to natural alternatives would be a long-term process.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh-based agriculture expert and farmer Ashok Baliyan said the Prime Minister's message could help create awareness about the benefits of organic manure and natural farming practices.
"The PM’s appeal will definitely help reduce unnecessary use of chemical fertilisers. Farmers should gradually move from chemical-based farming to natural methods using organic manure. This will improve soil health and reduce dependence on imports," he said.
Another agriculture expert from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Malik, said farmers should see the appeal from the perspective of environmental and social benefits. He pointed out that subsidised urea often leads to excessive usage and stressed the need for scientific soil testing and balanced nutrient management.
"The government should focus more on soil health testing and ensure that farmers use only the nutrients actually required for balanced soil fertility," Malik said.
Farmers also highlighted that adopting natural farming would require government-backed training programmes and support during the transition phase, especially for small and marginal farmers who depend heavily on assured crop yields.
The Prime Minister had also encouraged farmers to adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps instead of diesel-run systems. Experts said solar pumps could help reduce fuel costs and improve sustainability in the long run, though the high installation cost remains a challenge for many farmers despite subsidy schemes.
Haryana farmer Balwan Singh Nehra said excessive use of chemical fertilisers was damaging both crop quality and agricultural land.
"Farmers should gradually move towards natural farming to produce healthier and better-quality crops," he said.
Experts believe that combining natural farming practices with renewable energy solutions such as solar irrigation could help reduce farming costs, improve sustainability and strengthen India’s agricultural economy over time.
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