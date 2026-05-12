ETV Bharat / bharat

Shift To Natural Farming Will Take Time, Say Agriculture Experts After PM Modi's Appeal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt natural farming was a positive step, say observers, but cautioned that such a transformation cannot happen overnight.

While supporting the broader push towards sustainable agriculture, several farmers told ETV Bharat that moving away from conventional chemical-based farming would require extensive training, awareness campaigns, financial support and gradual behavioural change among cultivators.

Experts noted that reducing excessive use of chemical fertilisers could improve soil fertility, reduce environmental damage and lower India’s dependence on fertiliser imports. However, they stressed that millions of farmers have relied on chemical inputs for decades and shifting to natural alternatives would be a long-term process.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh-based agriculture expert and farmer Ashok Baliyan said the Prime Minister's message could help create awareness about the benefits of organic manure and natural farming practices.

"The PM’s appeal will definitely help reduce unnecessary use of chemical fertilisers. Farmers should gradually move from chemical-based farming to natural methods using organic manure. This will improve soil health and reduce dependence on imports," he said.

Another agriculture expert from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Malik, said farmers should see the appeal from the perspective of environmental and social benefits. He pointed out that subsidised urea often leads to excessive usage and stressed the need for scientific soil testing and balanced nutrient management.