Shift Parliament Sessions Out Of Delhi, Enforce Beijing-Style Plan: MPs' Unique Suggestions To Counter Pollution Crisis
BJD Rajya Sabha Ranjan Mangaraj flagged the exposure to toxic air faced by members, parliamentary officers, drivers, sanitation workers, and security personnel.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The grave pollution crisis in the national capital echoed in the Parliament on Thursday with one member appealing to relocate sessions out of Delhi while another asking government to undertake a Beijing-style time-bound clean air emergency plan.
BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj appealed to the government to relocate Parliament's Winter and Budget sessions out of the national capital until air quality improves, calling the capital's annual pollution crisis a "man-made disaster".
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mangaraj, who hails from Odisha, drew parallels between his state's efficient response to natural calamities and the need for similar urgency in addressing Delhi's air pollution.
"Coming from Odisha, a state that fights cyclones, floods and natural calamities with unmatched discipline, I know what a crisis looks like. But what troubles me is... Delhi," he said.
The MP highlighted the daily exposure to toxic air faced by members, parliamentary officers, drivers, sanitation workers, and security personnel who keep the House functioning. "We cannot ignore their suffering. We cannot pretend this is normal," he said, adding that holding crucial parliamentary sessions during peak pollution months puts lives at risk unnecessarily.
Mangaraj suggested several cities with cleaner air and adequate infrastructure as potential alternatives, including Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun.
"If Odisha can evacuate lakhs of people within hours during a cyclone and save lives with precision, then surely the government of India can relocate two sessions of Parliament to protect the health of its own members and staff," he argued.
Emphasising that his proposal was not politically motivated, Mangaraj said, "This is not about politics. This is about life and dignity. Parliament must show leadership. Parliament must show that the right to live comes before condemnation."
He urged the government to initiate structured consultations without delay to explore the feasibility of rotating Parliament sessions to cities with better air quality during the winter months.
Congress MP Calls For Beijing-Style Plan
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the air pollution in Delhi is a human crisis and demanded that the government undertake a Beijing-style time-bound clean air emergency plan to deal with pollution.
Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Tagore accused the government of not putting in place enough enforcement or fixing accountability to control air pollution even though people continue to breathe toxic air.
Tagore said that China's capital Beijing was more polluted than Delhi a few years back, but it took steps by fixing strict deadlines and accountability and undertook electrification of the transport system.
"I demand an immediate time-bound, Beijing-style clean air emergency plan," Tagore said, as he suggested steps like stricter penalties for violators and electrification of public buses to deal with air pollution."This is not just an environmental crisis, it is a human crisis. When people are chocking with polluted air, no nation can call itself developed," the Congress MP said.
Delhi's air quality typically deteriorates sharply between October and January due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and weather conditions that trap pollutants. The winter session, which includes crucial legislative business and the budget session, coincides with the annual peak pollution period.
