Shift Parliament Sessions Out Of Delhi, Enforce Beijing-Style Plan: MPs' Unique Suggestions To Counter Pollution Crisis

MPs wear gas masks to protest over air pollution issue at the Parliament premises during the ongoing winter session, in New Delhi | File ( ANI )

New Delhi: The grave pollution crisis in the national capital echoed in the Parliament on Thursday with one member appealing to relocate sessions out of Delhi while another asking government to undertake a Beijing-style time-bound clean air emergency plan.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj appealed to the government to relocate Parliament's Winter and Budget sessions out of the national capital until air quality improves, calling the capital's annual pollution crisis a "man-made disaster".

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mangaraj, who hails from Odisha, drew parallels between his state's efficient response to natural calamities and the need for similar urgency in addressing Delhi's air pollution.

"Coming from Odisha, a state that fights cyclones, floods and natural calamities with unmatched discipline, I know what a crisis looks like. But what troubles me is... Delhi," he said.

The MP highlighted the daily exposure to toxic air faced by members, parliamentary officers, drivers, sanitation workers, and security personnel who keep the House functioning. "We cannot ignore their suffering. We cannot pretend this is normal," he said, adding that holding crucial parliamentary sessions during peak pollution months puts lives at risk unnecessarily.

Mangaraj suggested several cities with cleaner air and adequate infrastructure as potential alternatives, including Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun.

"If Odisha can evacuate lakhs of people within hours during a cyclone and save lives with precision, then surely the government of India can relocate two sessions of Parliament to protect the health of its own members and staff," he argued.