ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran-US Ceasefire: Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad Welcomes Move, Urges Caution

Lucknow: The ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, after months of tensions in West Asia, is being considered a major diplomatic success. Increasing military activity and the threat of attacks between the two countries had alarmed the entire world.

While the news of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States that emerged yesterday, brought a sigh of relief worldwide, the question remains: Will this peace be permanent or merely a temporary pause?

Political and religious reactions to this issue have begun to emerge in India as well. Already, Lucknow's Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has issued a significant statement on this issue. He called the agreement a positive step, while urging caution.

"We have always been in favour of peace and humanity. If a ceasefire has been reached between Iran and the US, it is a good step, but we must ensure that it is not just a sham. Real peace will only come when both countries engage in honest dialogue and stand against oppression," said Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

Under the ceasefire, both sides have agreed to halt military action for two weeks and resolve issues through dialogue. The international community, especially the United Nations and European countries, has welcomed the move.