Iran-US Ceasefire: Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad Welcomes Move, Urges Caution
For India, which is heavily dependent on oil imports, and has millions working in West Asia, the agreement is being seen as extremely important.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Lucknow: The ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, after months of tensions in West Asia, is being considered a major diplomatic success. Increasing military activity and the threat of attacks between the two countries had alarmed the entire world.
While the news of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States that emerged yesterday, brought a sigh of relief worldwide, the question remains: Will this peace be permanent or merely a temporary pause?
Political and religious reactions to this issue have begun to emerge in India as well. Already, Lucknow's Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has issued a significant statement on this issue. He called the agreement a positive step, while urging caution.
"We have always been in favour of peace and humanity. If a ceasefire has been reached between Iran and the US, it is a good step, but we must ensure that it is not just a sham. Real peace will only come when both countries engage in honest dialogue and stand against oppression," said Maulana Kalbe Jawad.
Under the ceasefire, both sides have agreed to halt military action for two weeks and resolve issues through dialogue. The international community, especially the United Nations and European countries, has welcomed the move.
In India, mixed reactions are emerging to this development. While the government has expressed hope for peace and stability, political analysts believe that this ceasefire could be a relief for the global economy and the oil market. For countries like India, which are heavily dependent on oil imports, the agreement is considered extremely important.
Experts say, given that relations between Iran and the US have always been volatile, the ceasefire will not be easy to sustain. However, the initiative certainly signals a new beginning. If the agreement holds, its impact could be seen in the form of peace and stability throughout the region.
This ceasefire is also important for India because millions of its citizens work in West Asia. Furthermore, it directly impacts India's energy security and trade relations. Therefore, both the Indian government and the general public are closely monitoring these developments.
Overall, the ceasefire is being seen as a ray of hope, but its success will depend on times to come. The entire world, including India, is now focused on whether this agreement will lead to lasting peace, or remain another temporary pause.