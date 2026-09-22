ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Cheetah Gaurav Dies During Treatment At Kuno National Park

Sheopur: Project Cheetah suffered another setback after cheetah Gaurav, brought to India from Namibia, died during treatment at Kuno National Park on Monday, September 21, 2026. Gaurav was more than 10 years old.

According to an official press release issued by Kuno National Park, Gaurav was rescued from the forest on September 12 after he was found weak and lethargic. A medical examination found that he was extremely weak and suffering from severe dehydration and signs of muscle damage.

Gaurav was immediately given treatment and shifted to a Quarantine Boma at Palpur for close monitoring and further medical care. Doctors initially suspected an underlying chronic disease.

Despite continuous treatment and care, his condition failed to improve. Gaurav died at around 4 PM on Monday.

Kuno National Park Deputy Director R Thirukural said the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination and analysis of samples collected from the animal.