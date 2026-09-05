Shekhawati Havelis Added to UNESCO Tentative List, Says Rajasthan Government
The havelis of Shekhawati are known for their distinctive fresco paintings, architectural style and cultural heritage.
By PTI
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Jaipur: The state government announced on Saturday that the historic and richly frescoed havelis of Rajasthan's Shekhawati region have been included in UNESCO's tentative list, calling it an important step towards securing global recognition for the region's heritage.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the historic havelis of Alsisar, Bisau, Chirawa, Churu, Dunglod, Fatehpur, Jhunjhunu, Khetri, Laxmangarh, Mandawa, Mahansar, Nawalgarh, Ramgarh and Sikar have been included in the list.
She said the inclusion would provide an opportunity to move ahead with getting the heritage sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The havelis of Shekhawati are known for their distinctive fresco paintings, architectural style and cultural heritage. Their walls are decorated with colourful paintings that offer glimpses into Rajasthan's artistic traditions and the social and cultural life of the period in which they were created.
Kumari said the state government is working to preserve and promote Rajasthan's historical heritage and give it global recognition, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The government said the inclusion in the tentative list is also expected to boost tourism in the Shekhawati region and encourage greater focus on art and heritage conservation.
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