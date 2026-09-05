ETV Bharat / bharat

Shekhawati Havelis Added to UNESCO Tentative List, Says Rajasthan Government

This photograph shows the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris. ( IANS )

Jaipur: The state government announced on Saturday that the historic and richly frescoed havelis of Rajasthan's Shekhawati region have been included in UNESCO's tentative list, calling it an important step towards securing global recognition for the region's heritage.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the historic havelis of Alsisar, Bisau, Chirawa, Churu, Dunglod, Fatehpur, Jhunjhunu, Khetri, Laxmangarh, Mandawa, Mahansar, Nawalgarh, Ramgarh and Sikar have been included in the list.

She said the inclusion would provide an opportunity to move ahead with getting the heritage sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.