ETV Bharat / bharat

Shekhawat Hits Back At Gehlot, Says ‘Fear Does Not Run In My Blood’

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaks to the media. ( IANS )

Jaipur: A day after former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called him “anxious” and said “he can be removed at any moment”, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed “fear does not run in my blood”. “I am a devoted follower of the revered tradition of Veer Durgadas Rathore ji, Gehlot ji. Fear does not run in my blood,” Shekhawat wrote on X, directly tagging Gehlot. The Union Minister said it was Gehlot who was driven by insecurity. “On the contrary, it is the fear of your own irrelevance that constantly troubles you. That is why you continue speaking against me relentlessly. The truth is that if I were not around, your politics would have ended altogether,” he said. Shekhawat took a swipe at Gehlot’s long political career, alleging that it revolved around power and positions. “I am not a servant of any one family like you are. Your entire political life stands as proof of your obsession with posts and clinging to power. Therefore, I certainly do not need any certificate from you,” he added. Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters here on Monday, the Union minister launched a veiled attack on the former Rajasthan CM, saying Congress leaders speak of a “mohabbat ki dukaan”, but wondered “what kind of love they distribute among party colleagues”.