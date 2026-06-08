Shekhawat Hits Back At Gehlot, Says ‘Fear Does Not Run In My Blood’
More BJP leaders from Rajasthan train guns at the former chief minister, take swipes at the Congress infighting.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST|
Updated : June 8, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Jaipur: A day after former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called him “anxious” and said “he can be removed at any moment”, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed “fear does not run in my blood”.
“I am a devoted follower of the revered tradition of Veer Durgadas Rathore ji, Gehlot ji. Fear does not run in my blood,” Shekhawat wrote on X, directly tagging Gehlot.
The Union Minister said it was Gehlot who was driven by insecurity. “On the contrary, it is the fear of your own irrelevance that constantly troubles you. That is why you continue speaking against me relentlessly. The truth is that if I were not around, your politics would have ended altogether,” he said.
Shekhawat took a swipe at Gehlot’s long political career, alleging that it revolved around power and positions. “I am not a servant of any one family like you are. Your entire political life stands as proof of your obsession with posts and clinging to power. Therefore, I certainly do not need any certificate from you,” he added.
मैं पूज्य वीर दुर्गादास राठौड़ जी की परंपरा का अनुयायी हूँ गहलोत जी, डर मेरे खून में नहीं है।— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) June 8, 2026
आपको तो उल्टे अपने अप्रासंगिक हो जाने का भय सताता रहता है, इसलिए आप लगातार मेरे खिलाफ बोलते रहते हैं। सच तो यह है कि मैं न होता, तो आपकी राजनीति ही खत्म हो जानी थी।
मैं आपकी तरह किसी… pic.twitter.com/OuDXHEXvFd
Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters here on Monday, the Union minister launched a veiled attack on the former Rajasthan CM, saying Congress leaders speak of a “mohabbat ki dukaan”, but wondered “what kind of love they distribute among party colleagues”.
Shekhawat alleged that senior Congress leaders try to prevent their own colleagues from progressing in order to serve personal interests, fulfil ambitions and maintain political relevance. The politics of erasing others' lines rather than lengthening one's own has long prevailed in the Congress, and the same situation is evident today.
BJP Rajya Sabha candidate and senior leader Satish Poonia too questioned the Congress's current state following Gehlot’s remarks against Sachin Pilot. Poonia remarked that the Congress remains entangled in 'virtual politics' and avoids self-analysis. It is making no effort to understand why the public consistently rejects it.
According to Poonia, the Congress, which once governed the majority of Indian states, is now shrinking as it is grappling with internal infighting. The party needs to reflect on its organisation and leadership. If it fails to introspect in time, its political disintegration could accelerate. Poonia claimed that factionalism and leadership struggles are steadily weakening the party, leading to an eroded support base in several states.
Reacting to the former CM's statement, Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi said that internal infighting within the Congress is nothing new; the situation has persisted for the last decade. It is the 'old guard' that is causing friction. He advised Congress leaders to focus on their own organisation rather than worrying about the BJP. "They should first address the issues plaguing their own house. Instead of looking at our house, they should manage theirs," Chaturvedi added.
Former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore remarked that the Congress high command is no longer paying heed to Gehlot. As a result, he is adopting a rebellious stance in an attempt to regain his standing with the leadership. No remedy has yet been found for Gehlot's grievance, and whenever the opportunity arises, his anguish surfaces. The Congress's current state is no secret; its factions are constantly trading fire, laying bare the party's internal infighting.
Rathore claimed that, in contrast, the BJP is moving forward, growing steadily stronger from an organisational standpoint. Referring to the Manesar episode, he noted that when Gehlot was chief minister, all active agencies were under his control. “If his allegations were valid, why were those activities not halted at the time? It ill befits a three-time CM to engage in fanciful rhetoric,” he said.
Also Read:
- I Hadn't Rebelled Against Congress High Command In Sept 2022, It Was MLAs' Rebellion Against Pilot: Ashok Gehlot
- Gajendra Shekhawat Slams Ashok Gehlot Over Allegations of BJP Leader's Involvement In NEET Paper Leak
- 'Sachin Pilot's Both Legs Are In The Congress', Ashok Gehlot Takes Jibe At His Party Collegue