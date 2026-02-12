ETV Bharat / bharat

Sheikh Hasina Terms Elections In Bangladesh 'Sham And Farce'

New Delhi: Ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday termed the elections in her country a 'sham and a farce' while demanding cancellation of the polls and ouster of chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.

In a statement after polling ended in the trouble-torn country, Hasina said, "For rejecting the sham election staged by the killer- fascist Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally, the leader of the people, Sheikh Hasina, expresses her thanks and gratitude to the masses at all levels, including mothers, sisters, and minority communities".

She said, "Today’s so-called election organized by Yunus, who took power through illegal and unconstitutional means, was essentially a carefully planned farce. Disregarding the people’s voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the constitution, a deceptive election was arranged without the Awami League and without voters".

Hasina said from the evening of February 11, "this farce began through the capture of polling centers, gunfire, the widespread use of money to buy votes, stamping ballot papers, and taking agents’ signatures on result sheets. From the morning of February 12, voter turnout in most polling centres across the country was extremely low. Many polling stations in the capital and other parts of the country were completely empty of voters".