Sheikh Hasina Terms Elections In Bangladesh 'Sham And Farce'
Hasina demanded the cancellation of the "voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional election and the resignation of Muhammad Yunus"
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday termed the elections in her country a 'sham and a farce' while demanding cancellation of the polls and ouster of chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.
In a statement after polling ended in the trouble-torn country, Hasina said, "For rejecting the sham election staged by the killer- fascist Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally, the leader of the people, Sheikh Hasina, expresses her thanks and gratitude to the masses at all levels, including mothers, sisters, and minority communities".
She said, "Today’s so-called election organized by Yunus, who took power through illegal and unconstitutional means, was essentially a carefully planned farce. Disregarding the people’s voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the constitution, a deceptive election was arranged without the Awami League and without voters".
Hasina said from the evening of February 11, "this farce began through the capture of polling centers, gunfire, the widespread use of money to buy votes, stamping ballot papers, and taking agents’ signatures on result sheets. From the morning of February 12, voter turnout in most polling centres across the country was extremely low. Many polling stations in the capital and other parts of the country were completely empty of voters".
She said the Election Commission of Bangladesh had said that voter turnout until 11 am (within three-and-a-half hours) was only 14.96 per cent. "This low participation at the peak voting period proves that the public boycotted and rejected this election without the Awami League," she said.
Hasina said, "In recent days there were continuous attacks, arrests, intimidation, and an atmosphere of fear targeting Awami League voters, supporters, well-wishers, and minority communities, in an attempt to forcibly take them to polling stations. Even so, ignoring all fear and intimidation, they boycotted and rejected this fraudulent election. As a result, most polling centers across the country were effectively without voters".
She said, "There have been observations that the number of voters on the voter list- especially in Dhaka- has increased abnormally, which is highly questionable and unbelievable".
The former Prime Minister demanded "the cancellation of this voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional election; the resignation of Yunus; the withdrawal of false cases and the release of all political prisoners as well as teachers, journalists, intellectuals, and professionals; the removal of the suspension imposed on the activities of the Awami League; and the restoration of the people’s voting rights through the arrangement of a free, fair, and inclusive election under a neutral caretaker government".
Also Read
Sheikh Hasina To ETV Bharat: Bangladesh Elections 'Staged Performance', New Govt To Face 'Crisis Of Authority'