Shehzad Poonawalla Writes Second Letter To BJP, Urges Party To Accept His Resignation
The BJP national spokesperson says he has resigned from all positions and primary membership of the party.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who tendered his resignation from all party posts earlier, has written a fresh letter, requesting the party leadership to accept his resignation letter.
His resignation letter was rejected by the party when had offered to resign from all positions and primary membership of the party on July 30.
Poonawalla said he has submitted his latest resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, requesting him to accept it.
Resignation Letter.— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2026
With utmost humility, sense of affection & gratitude i have once again submitted my resignation letter to @BJP4India & Hon’ble Shri @NitinNabin ji & have requested that the same be accepted.
Eternally grateful for guidance, love, respect and platform that… pic.twitter.com/yUvyJiWNdX
He also posted his resignation letter on X, which stated that he had written to Nabin, offering "to resign unconditionally" from all positions and primary membership of the BJP on July 30 due to "pressing financial and personal circumstances."
In his letter to Nabin, Poonawalla expressed how moved he was by the party's reluctance to accept his resignation promptly, as they requested him to reconsider his decision.
"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP. The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision", Poonawalla added.
On July 31, Poonawalla updated his bio on X, omitting any mention of the BJP, which sparked speculation about his potential departure from the party. But there was no official confirmation from the party at that time.
Also Read:
Has Shehzad Poonawalla Quit BJP? Updated X Bio Sans BJP Triggers Speculation