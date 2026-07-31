ETV Bharat / bharat

Has Shehzad Poonawalla Quit BJP? Updated X Bio Sans BJP Triggers Speculation

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has updated his bio on X, formerly Twitter, with no mention of BJP in it, sparking speculation that he may have quit the party.

There has been no official confirmation on this as Poonawalla could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.