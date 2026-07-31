Has Shehzad Poonawalla Quit BJP? Updated X Bio Sans BJP Triggers Speculation
Shehzad Poonawalla updated his X (Twitter) bio with no mention of the BJP in it. There's no official confirmation about him quitting the party yet.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has updated his bio on X, formerly Twitter, with no mention of BJP in it, sparking speculation that he may have quit the party.
There has been no official confirmation on this as Poonawalla could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.
Interestingly, his bio mentions that he is a lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi" -- Poonawalla mentioned in his updated bio. He also posted a screenshot of his updated bio on X.
My updated bio : pic.twitter.com/qGG5s9WMOG— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 30, 2026
This comes days after Poonawalla hinted his exit from the saffron party, saying time has come to move on from active politics. On Friday, he reposted videos in which he had similar remarks in various interviews.