ETV Bharat / bharat

Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Declines To Entertain Indrani Mukerjea's Fresh Plea To Travel Abroad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a fresh plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, seeking to travel abroad.

After the matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Mukerjea, said that last year, the top court had not decided her plea to travel abroad on merit, but there is some urgency now.

The bench told Jethmalani that the apex court has already asked her to move the trial court, where proceedings against her are pending, for any relief.

The bench said last year's order was intended only to enable the petitioner to file an application before the trial court, not the apex court.