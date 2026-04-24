Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Declines To Entertain Indrani Mukerjea's Fresh Plea To Travel Abroad
The bench told petitioner's counsel that SC has already asked her to move the trial court, where proceedings against her are pending, for any relief.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a fresh plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, seeking to travel abroad.
After the matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Mukerjea, said that last year, the top court had not decided her plea to travel abroad on merit, but there is some urgency now.
The bench told Jethmalani that the apex court has already asked her to move the trial court, where proceedings against her are pending, for any relief.
The bench said last year's order was intended only to enable the petitioner to file an application before the trial court, not the apex court.
The bench said it grants liberty to the petitioner to file an application before the trial court, which, if filed, shall be decided in accordance with its order.
The bench added that considering the urgency, the application may be disposed of within four weeks.
Last year, the apex court had dismissed a plea by Mukerjea, a former media executive, to travel abroad, observing that there was no guarantee she would return.
The apex court had directed the trial court to conduct the proceedings within a year and upheld a Bombay High Court order refusing her plea. The apex court had directed the lower court to expedite the hearing and conclude it within a year. The court further gave Mukerjea the liberty to approach the trial court for any relief concerning overseas travel.
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