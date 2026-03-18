ETV Bharat / bharat

Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Grants 9 Months Extension To Complete Trial

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court has granted an additional nine months to complete the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, while making it clear that no further extension will be entertained.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after receiving a letter from the Special Judge, CBI, City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, seeking extension of time to conclude the trial.

"Considering the prayer made, the time to conclude the trial stands extended by nine months while making it clear that no further prayer seeking extension of time will be entertained," the bench said in its March 16 order.

The top court also granted liberty to Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's mother and the prime accused in the case, to file a new application seeking permission to travel abroad.