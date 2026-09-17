'Shed Surrender Perception, People In Chennai Should Not Alienate Delhi': Supreme Court To Tamil Nadu In Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas
The top court observed that education coming from Delhi will not lower the standards of Chennai.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu to shed perceptions of “surrender” and instead engage the Centre in dialogue, stressing that Delhi’s education standards would not dilute Chennai’s.
The bench asked the state to comply with its December 15, 2025, order for identifying land in each district for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, while underscoring that cooperation between the state and Centre should not be seen as alienation or capitulation.
"We can say that… people in Chennai should not alienate Delhi. Vice versa. Delhi also should not…,” observed the apex court. The matter came up before a bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna and comprising Justice AG Masih.
Justice Nagarathna told senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Tamil Nadu government, that in addition to all the good things you are doing in your state, which the court is already aware of, Tamil Nadu's education level is high compared to other states, and having something in addition will not bring down your standards.
The state government counsel submitted that Tamil Nadu was not opposed to establishing the schools but objected to the language policy associated with the Navodaya scheme. It was argued that Hindi was being insisted upon as the predominant language in higher classes, raising concerns in a state where Tamil is required to be taught under state law.
The state government also raised financial concerns before the bench, pointing out that the Centre had promised to release Rs 5,000 crore for education but had not done so. Gupta contended that his client could not take on additional financial liabilities when the Centre had allegedly failed to release funds under existing schemes.
The bench orally observed that education coming from Delhi will not lower the standards of Chennai. “We can say that… people in Chennai should not alienate Delhi. Vice versa. Delhi also should not…,” said Justice Nagarathna.
Gupta said, “Let me not make a submission on that. I do not believe the court should get into this debate… Language is a fundamental right."
Justice Nagarathna said if there is any difficulty arising from the dialogue, the court should be apprised, adding that the court is not alienating either Tamil Nadu or the Centre.
The bench said if some more schools come up in Tamil Nadu, it will only enhance the high standards and would not lower the state’s standards. “If Navodaya schools were going to lower the standard of education in Tamil Nadu, we would have said that irrespective of what you have said. That is not the case here,” said the bench, to which Gupta replied that let us see whether the Centre is cooperative or not.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj said he is told that as far as liability is concerned, the Centre completely funds Navodaya—teachers’ salary, school fee, construction—except for the land. "Only land is to be given…," stressed Nataraj.
The bench suggested that deputy commissioners or collectors can identify the land and ultimately, everybody should work together. The bench asked the counsel to work out a solution regarding the allocation of land, adding, "Please allay their apprehensions…There may be a perception, ohh! You have surrendered to the Centre. That perception should not be there. Negotiate as a state, and there is no question of surrender here."
The bench noted that the state’s counsel contended that the interim order passed in December last year has not been complied with: firstly, owing to the change in government in the state, and secondly, the talks between the state and Centre through secretaries have not resulted in any material changes or consequences so far as the state government is concerned.
Gupta said an application has been filed for recall of the December 15, 2025, order. “We direct the petitioner state to comply with our dated 15.12.2025, in so far as identification of the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of district of petitioner state. Of course, the aforesaid direction is subjected to special leave petition," said the bench.
The bench granted the state government three months to identify suitable land and asked representatives of both the state and Centre to hold further discussions regarding the policy for establishing the schools. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 14.
In 2017, the top court had decided to put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing the Tamil Nadu government to establish the centrally-funded Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in districts across the state. However, on December 15, 2025, after a gap of 8 years, the apex court acknowledged that a constructive dialogue should begin between the state and Centre, and opportunities for rural students should not be suppressed.
The apex court said, “We are a federal society,” and Tamil Nadu is part of the Republic of India, and it should not take an adversarial attitude towards a central government scheme, which is beneficial to economically backwards students.
Then, a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan directed the Tamil Nadu government to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in each of its districts.
“We modify the interim order of stay granted by this court on December 11, 2017, by directing the petitioner-state to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of the districts of petitioner-state. The exercise shall be done within a period of six weeks and place the status report before this court. List after 6 weeks," said the bench, in its order.
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