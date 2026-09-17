ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shed Surrender Perception, People In Chennai Should Not Alienate Delhi': Supreme Court To Tamil Nadu In Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu to shed perceptions of “surrender” and instead engage the Centre in dialogue, stressing that Delhi’s education standards would not dilute Chennai’s.

The bench asked the state to comply with its December 15, 2025, order for identifying land in each district for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, while underscoring that cooperation between the state and Centre should not be seen as alienation or capitulation.

"We can say that… people in Chennai should not alienate Delhi. Vice versa. Delhi also should not…,” observed the apex court. The matter came up before a bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna and comprising Justice AG Masih.

Justice Nagarathna told senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Tamil Nadu government, that in addition to all the good things you are doing in your state, which the court is already aware of, Tamil Nadu's education level is high compared to other states, and having something in addition will not bring down your standards.

The state government counsel submitted that Tamil Nadu was not opposed to establishing the schools but objected to the language policy associated with the Navodaya scheme. It was argued that Hindi was being insisted upon as the predominant language in higher classes, raising concerns in a state where Tamil is required to be taught under state law.

The state government also raised financial concerns before the bench, pointing out that the Centre had promised to release Rs 5,000 crore for education but had not done so. Gupta contended that his client could not take on additional financial liabilities when the Centre had allegedly failed to release funds under existing schemes.

The bench orally observed that education coming from Delhi will not lower the standards of Chennai. “We can say that… people in Chennai should not alienate Delhi. Vice versa. Delhi also should not…,” said Justice Nagarathna.

Gupta said, “Let me not make a submission on that. I do not believe the court should get into this debate… Language is a fundamental right."

Justice Nagarathna said if there is any difficulty arising from the dialogue, the court should be apprised, adding that the court is not alienating either Tamil Nadu or the Centre.

The bench said if some more schools come up in Tamil Nadu, it will only enhance the high standards and would not lower the state’s standards. “If Navodaya schools were going to lower the standard of education in Tamil Nadu, we would have said that irrespective of what you have said. That is not the case here,” said the bench, to which Gupta replied that let us see whether the Centre is cooperative or not.