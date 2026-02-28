‘Shed British-Era Norms, Revisit Coast Guard Retirement Rules’, SC To Centre
The bench observed that the evolving role of the coast guard today beyond what it was, yet the current retirement age still reflects outdated patterns.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 28, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Centre to move beyond British-era norms governing the retirement age and service conditions of armed forces personnel and to consider setting up an expert committee to reassess the criteria for defining "highly skilled" coast guard officers.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing the Centre’s appeal against the Delhi High Court's order of last year quashing Rule 20 and Rule 20 of the Coast Guard Rules, 1986.
The rules provided that officers of the rank of commandant and below would retire at the age of 57 years, while those above the rank of commandant would retire on attaining 60 years.
The bench decided to put on hold the Delhi High Court order, which held that the Indian Coast Guard must have a uniform retirement age of 60 years for all ranks.
The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave that it is high time the regulations governing service conditions and retirement age were revisited. It was argued before the bench that Coast Guard work is completely different from that of other forces, as they face much harsher conditions at sea, similar to the Navy, which requires a younger workforce. The bench said the government cannot remain bound by frameworks conceived in the British era.
The bench observed that the evolving role of the coast guard today is far beyond what anyone then could have imagined, yet the current retirement age still reflects outdated patterns.
The bench underscored that experience is vital in a sophisticated and highly skilled force, and cautioned the government against adopting an approach that is “too static or conservative” when framing service conditions.
The Centre’s counsel submitted that the high court erred in comparing coast guards, which come under the defence ministry, to other forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the Sashastra Seema Bal. It was argued that retirement ages in the armed forces were carefully linked to recruitment age to ensure a specific length of service. The Centre's counsel stressed that these matters fell within the realm of policy.
The bench, in an order passed on Friday, said: “Issue notice, returnable on April 13, 2026… Counter affidavit, if any, shall be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder affidavit, if any, be filed within two weeks thereafter.”
“Meanwhile, operation of the impugned judgment shall remain stayed. However, meanwhile, we direct the Union of India to consider the desirability of constituting an Expert Committee to revisit conditions of service of Coast Guards, especially with regard to the age of recruitment and age of retirement, report of which would be submitted to this court,” said the apex court in its order.
The high court ruled that the retirement age of 60 should be uniformly applied to all the ranks of Indian Coast Guard officers, striking down a rule prescribing different retirement ages for different ranks.