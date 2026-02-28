ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Shed British-Era Norms, Revisit Coast Guard Retirement Rules’, SC To Centre

The bench decided to put on hold the Delhi High Court order, which held that the Indian Coast Guard must have a uniform retirement age of 60 years for all ranks. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Centre to move beyond British-era norms governing the retirement age and service conditions of armed forces personnel and to consider setting up an expert committee to reassess the criteria for defining "highly skilled" coast guard officers.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing the Centre’s appeal against the Delhi High Court's order of last year quashing Rule 20 and Rule 20 of the Coast Guard Rules, 1986.

The rules provided that officers of the rank of commandant and below would retire at the age of 57 years, while those above the rank of commandant would retire on attaining 60 years.

The bench decided to put on hold the Delhi High Court order, which held that the Indian Coast Guard must have a uniform retirement age of 60 years for all ranks.

The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave that it is high time the regulations governing service conditions and retirement age were revisited. It was argued before the bench that Coast Guard work is completely different from that of other forces, as they face much harsher conditions at sea, similar to the Navy, which requires a younger workforce. The bench said the government cannot remain bound by frameworks conceived in the British era.

The bench observed that the evolving role of the coast guard today is far beyond what anyone then could have imagined, yet the current retirement age still reflects outdated patterns.