‘She Has Already Been Released From Jail’, SC Declines To Stay Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case
The apex court wanted to stay the high court order, but refrains as she had already been released from jail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to cancel the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.
However, a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservations regarding the high court order that granted her relief but refused to stay it after her counsel informed the court that she had been released from jail. Justice Sundresh observed that the court prima facie wanted to stay the high court order, but she had already been released from jail.
The Meghalaya High Court had upheld a Shillong court's April order granting bail to Raghuvanshi. The state government moved the apex court challenging the order. During the hearing, the bench said it would first observe the trial's progress and also issued a notice to Raghuvanshi on the plea filed by the Meghalaya government.
Raghuvanshi’s counsel submitted that staying the high court order would cancel his client’s bail. The bench said it was not cancelling the bail but putting it on hold and was considering the counsel's request.
The counsel urged the bench that, in that case his client should not be taken into custody since she is already in Shillong, due to conditions imposed by the court and she has been released from jail now. The bench observed that it had been under the impression that she had not been released from jail.
“If she is released then we can’t…if she is released, we do not want to do it,” said Justice Sundresh, adding that he initially thought she had not been released.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that she could be sent back to the custody and urged the bench to stay the high court order. Raghuvanshi’s counsel said his client has been cooperating. Mehta said facts in the matter would shake the conscience of the court and urged the court to see the seriousness of the offence.
“But then that matter has to be decided in trial. We are also conscious of the law laid down by this court that there are certain parameters which have to be satisfied when bail is granted. But when she is released, we do not want to pass an order now…”, said Justice Sundresh. Mehta said immediately the order was passed by the special court the advocate general mentioned it before the roster bench but it was not taken up, otherwise we were seeking stay of that order.
Mehta said both the courts below have not considered the relevant material and the nature of allegations are serious and earlier bail applications have been rejected and the present plea (regarding the non-supply of grounds of arrest at the time of her arrest) has not been considered. The bench said it is not inclined to pass an order of stay of the high court order and scheduled the matter for further hearing on next Thursday.
After hearing got over, Mehta said these instances have increased. “We have dealt with a similar case, sensational case from Bangalore. We do not want to say anything further. If we say something it will be highlighted. There is an element of introspection is required from different stakeholders….”, observed Justice Sundresh.
Mehta said recently some wife killed the husband in honeymoon on the ground that he was wearing a wig. Justice Sundresh said prima facie the court wanted to stay the high court order, but she has been released from jail.
Meghalaya government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the state’s high court order upholding the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025.
At the beginning of the hearing, Mehta contended that this is the case where both of them went on honeymoon in Meghalaya and it was a premeditated murder, and there were three accomplices.
Mehta said the husband was killed on a hill and they threw the dead body into a gorge. He said the three assailants and the lady herself were part of the physical assault.
Earlier this week, the high court upheld a Shillong court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi. The high court dismissed the state’s appeal challenging the bail. A single bench of Justice W Diengdoh dismissed the state’s appeal against the April 2026 order of the additional deputy commissioner (judicial), Shillong. The trial court granted bail to Sonam on procedural grounds.
The trial court granted bail after holding that the police failed to properly communicate the grounds of her arrest, which prejudiced her defence. The court declined to entertain the prosecution’s argument that the discrepancy was merely a clerical or typographical error.
The case relates to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. He had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam for their honeymoon in May 2025. The couple went missing after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23. Raja’s body was later recovered from a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was traced days later in Uttar Pradesh.
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