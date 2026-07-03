ETV Bharat / bharat

‘She Has Already Been Released From Jail’, SC Declines To Stay Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to cancel the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

However, a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservations regarding the high court order that granted her relief but refused to stay it after her counsel informed the court that she had been released from jail. Justice Sundresh observed that the court prima facie wanted to stay the high court order, but she had already been released from jail.

The Meghalaya High Court had upheld a Shillong court's April order granting bail to Raghuvanshi. The state government moved the apex court challenging the order. During the hearing, the bench said it would first observe the trial's progress and also issued a notice to Raghuvanshi on the plea filed by the Meghalaya government.

Raghuvanshi’s counsel submitted that staying the high court order would cancel his client’s bail. The bench said it was not cancelling the bail but putting it on hold and was considering the counsel's request.

The counsel urged the bench that, in that case his client should not be taken into custody since she is already in Shillong, due to conditions imposed by the court and she has been released from jail now. The bench observed that it had been under the impression that she had not been released from jail.

“If she is released then we can’t…if she is released, we do not want to do it,” said Justice Sundresh, adding that he initially thought she had not been released.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that she could be sent back to the custody and urged the bench to stay the high court order. Raghuvanshi’s counsel said his client has been cooperating. Mehta said facts in the matter would shake the conscience of the court and urged the court to see the seriousness of the offence.

“But then that matter has to be decided in trial. We are also conscious of the law laid down by this court that there are certain parameters which have to be satisfied when bail is granted. But when she is released, we do not want to pass an order now…”, said Justice Sundresh. Mehta said immediately the order was passed by the special court the advocate general mentioned it before the roster bench but it was not taken up, otherwise we were seeking stay of that order.

Mehta said both the courts below have not considered the relevant material and the nature of allegations are serious and earlier bail applications have been rejected and the present plea (regarding the non-supply of grounds of arrest at the time of her arrest) has not been considered. The bench said it is not inclined to pass an order of stay of the high court order and scheduled the matter for further hearing on next Thursday.