She Didn't Give Up: Andhra Woman Beats Stereotypes, Tops Information Systems Audit Assessment Test
Coming from a family of farmers, Anne Venkata Ramya is an inspiration for CA aspirants
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Vizianagaram: Clearing a Chartered Accountant (CA) exam is not easy and children, most often girls, are discouraged by their own families from attempting it. Most of the aspirants take years to clear the exams while majority of them give up in between.
But Anne Venkata Ramya not only became a Chartered Accountant but has gone on to secure the first rank in the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test conducted across the country. She wants to continue upgrading and specializing.
This girl from Billanapalle in Krishna district confessed that she comes from the farming family of Sai Rani and Nageswara Rao. “We are two daughters. My mother studied only up to Class 10 but she also learned typing and shorthand. She loves reading. When my sister got married while I was pursuing my intermediate, my mother wanted me to study well. Since she had relatives who had studied CA, she wanted me to join the course. She did not bring up marriage for me. I became a Chartered Accountant only because of her,” she shared.
Anne related that she was competitive from childhood. Having done her primary schooling in Telugu medium, she then moved to the English medium standing first right from Class 6 to her diploma.
“I secured third rank in the Krishna district in polytechnic. During this journey, I learned more about CA. Some people discouraged me. They said I would not pass and suggested alternative courses. But I did not back down. I joined CA in 2008 and completed foundation, intermediate and articleship, all on time, by November 2012,” she said while pointing out that at the same time, she failed the final exam.
“My mind refused to accept defeat. I wrote the exam again with determination. My teacher, MSV Ramanamurthy guided me during the articleship. With his support, I passed. I took training up to the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) level. I dedicated one entire year to studying. During the last three months, I studied 12 to 14 hoursdaily. For the foundation and intermediate, I studied around 10 hours a day,” she added.
She is married to Vallabhaneni Sairam Kumar Chowdhury of rom Vizianagaram and the couple is pursuing the profession of chartered accountants.
“I move forward with his support. We have two children, Lakshmi Mukta and Roshan Kapardi. Even with the family responsibilities, I plan and allocate specific hours for office and home while following time management strictly,” she shared.
She is of the view that there is a misconception that CA is difficult. Anyone can achieve it if there is an interest and understanding. “There are many opportunities in the financial sector. You must study responsibly every day with dedication. CA cannot be cleared by last minute preparations, like degree or engineering courses. Women drop out more often, so they need strong family support,” she underlined.
She said that CA is a respected profession. It is also a challenging one with the goods and service tax (GST) and information technology (IT) adding to the challenges.
Giving her example, she pointed out, “These challenges must be faced. I recently wrote the ISA exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and I am happy to stand first at the national level. I will continue upgrading and specialising. My goal now is to take up newly introduced artificial intelligence (AI) based software courses in the audit field for better professional opportunities.”
