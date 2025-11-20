ETV Bharat / bharat

She Didn't Give Up: Andhra Woman Beats Stereotypes, Tops Information Systems Audit Assessment Test

Vizianagaram: Clearing a Chartered Accountant (CA) exam is not easy and children, most often girls, are discouraged by their own families from attempting it. Most of the aspirants take years to clear the exams while majority of them give up in between.

But Anne Venkata Ramya not only became a Chartered Accountant but has gone on to secure the first rank in the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test conducted across the country. She wants to continue upgrading and specializing.

This girl from Billanapalle in Krishna district confessed that she comes from the farming family of Sai Rani and Nageswara Rao. “We are two daughters. My mother studied only up to Class 10 but she also learned typing and shorthand. She loves reading. When my sister got married while I was pursuing my intermediate, my mother wanted me to study well. Since she had relatives who had studied CA, she wanted me to join the course. She did not bring up marriage for me. I became a Chartered Accountant only because of her,” she shared.

Anne related that she was competitive from childhood. Having done her primary schooling in Telugu medium, she then moved to the English medium standing first right from Class 6 to her diploma.

“I secured third rank in the Krishna district in polytechnic. During this journey, I learned more about CA. Some people discouraged me. They said I would not pass and suggested alternative courses. But I did not back down. I joined CA in 2008 and completed foundation, intermediate and articleship, all on time, by November 2012,” she said while pointing out that at the same time, she failed the final exam.

“My mind refused to accept defeat. I wrote the exam again with determination. My teacher, MSV Ramanamurthy guided me during the articleship. With his support, I passed. I took training up to the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) level. I dedicated one entire year to studying. During the last three months, I studied 12 to 14 hoursdaily. For the foundation and intermediate, I studied around 10 hours a day,” she added.