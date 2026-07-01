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She Defeated Rare Disease, Then Chose To Heal Others: Dr Lavanya's Inspiring Journey Of Courage And Service

Nellore: For Dr Kunkala Lavanya, medicine has never been just a profession, it is a calling. Lavanya, a brilliant neurologist who once battled a rare, life-threatening illness, refused to surrender to adversity. Instead, she fought back, recovered, and dedicated her life to ensure that others facing similar struggles receive timely care and hope.

On the National Doctors' Day, her story stands as a powerful testament to resilience, compassion and service.

An original resident of Chemudugunta in Venkatachalam Mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, Lavanya is the daughter of Dasaratha Nagendra Prasad and Lakshmi. A meritorious student from childhood, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor by earning admission to Narayana Medical College, where she completed her MBBS in 2016. She later pursued DNB in General Medicine at St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru, followed by DM in Neurology in Chennai, graduating with a gold medal.

After joining the Government Medical College, Nellore, as an Associate Professor, she built a successful medical career. Married to cardiologist Dr. Nagendra Prasad, the couple has two children, and life seemed progressing beautifully.

Everything changed in January 2025

Without warning, Lavanya suddenly lost the ability to speak and soon found herself unable to stand. Medical investigations revealed that she had developed Myasthenia Gravis, a rare chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, leading to severe muscle weakness.

The diagnosis was devastating. Weakness in her throat, neck and eye muscles confined the 32-year-old neurologist to bed. Ironically, despite being a specialist who treated neurological disorders, she now found herself battling one of the rarest conditions.