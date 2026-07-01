She Defeated Rare Disease, Then Chose To Heal Others: Dr Lavanya's Inspiring Journey Of Courage And Service
Every Friday, she reaches out to underprivileged communities, providing free neurological consultations and healthcare services
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Nellore: For Dr Kunkala Lavanya, medicine has never been just a profession, it is a calling. Lavanya, a brilliant neurologist who once battled a rare, life-threatening illness, refused to surrender to adversity. Instead, she fought back, recovered, and dedicated her life to ensure that others facing similar struggles receive timely care and hope.
On the National Doctors' Day, her story stands as a powerful testament to resilience, compassion and service.
An original resident of Chemudugunta in Venkatachalam Mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, Lavanya is the daughter of Dasaratha Nagendra Prasad and Lakshmi. A meritorious student from childhood, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor by earning admission to Narayana Medical College, where she completed her MBBS in 2016. She later pursued DNB in General Medicine at St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru, followed by DM in Neurology in Chennai, graduating with a gold medal.
After joining the Government Medical College, Nellore, as an Associate Professor, she built a successful medical career. Married to cardiologist Dr. Nagendra Prasad, the couple has two children, and life seemed progressing beautifully.
Everything changed in January 2025
Without warning, Lavanya suddenly lost the ability to speak and soon found herself unable to stand. Medical investigations revealed that she had developed Myasthenia Gravis, a rare chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, leading to severe muscle weakness.
The diagnosis was devastating. Weakness in her throat, neck and eye muscles confined the 32-year-old neurologist to bed. Ironically, despite being a specialist who treated neurological disorders, she now found herself battling one of the rarest conditions.
"There were moments when I feared I might not survive. But I realised that giving up was never an option. If I could overcome this disease, I could help countless others facing the same battle," recalls Dr Lavanya.
Determined to recover, she connected with Myasthenia Gravis patients across the country through a support group while undergoing robotic thymectomy, a surgery to remove the thymus gland, an important treatment option for many patients with the condition. The procedure was successful, and although doctors advised prolonged rest, her determination saw her return to work within just four months.
Today, Dr Lavanya combines her clinical responsibilities with patient advocacy. She actively raises awareness about Myasthenia Gravis, guiding patients and families to recognise symptoms early and seek appropriate treatment.
Taking her mission a step further, she invested several lakhs in a specially customised medical vehicle. Every Friday, she travels to underserved communities, providing free neurological consultations and healthcare services at people's doorsteps. She has already organised medical camps in Golagamudi, Pudiparthi and Sarvepalli, with plans to expand her outreach to many more villages.
"No patient should feel alone in their fight against a rare disease. Awareness, timely diagnosis and compassion can change lives, and that is the mission I have chosen," said Dr Lavanya.
From overcoming a disease that once threatened her own life to becoming a beacon of hope for countless patients, Dr Kunkala Lavanya's journey exemplifies extraordinary courage.
Her life reminds us that the greatest healers are often those who have endured suffering themselves and transformed it into a lifelong commitment to serving humanity.
Also Read
National Doctors' Day: This Andhra Village, With 25 Homes, Has Produced 10 Doctors