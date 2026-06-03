Shaurya Chakra Awardee Amit Singh Rana Dies In Himachal Road Accident
Amit Rana served in the Indian Navy's elite Marine Commando force, MARCOS.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST
Kangra: Amit Singh Rana (32), a distinguished member of the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy and a Shaurya Chakra recipient, has passed away in a road accident in the Lahru area of Himachal Pradesh.
Rana's car went out of control and plunged into a gorge approximately 500 feet deep on Monday night. Family sources said that Rana had come home on leave Monday morning. Later that night, while returning home after meeting a friend, his car went out of control at a treacherous turn near Lahru and plummeted into the deep gorge. The accident occurred around 11 PM.
The demise of the brave warrior, who set an exemplary standard of indomitable courage and valour in the defence of the nation, has sent a wave of mourning across the entire region.
Rescue Operation Lasted for an Hour
Upon receiving news of the accident, locals and a police team rushed to the scene. Due to the extreme depth of the gorge, the relief and rescue operations proved to be quite challenging.
After nearly an hour of arduous effort, Rana was brought up to the road in critical condition and was immediately rushed to the Khundian Hospital. However, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Reaching the actual site where the accident occurred was, in itself, an extremely difficult task.
Rana was the only son of his parents and had two sisters. He is survived by his mother, Pawan Kumari; his father, Naib Subedar Kewal Singh Rana; his wife, Meenakshi Rana; and his four-year-old son.
Displayed Indomitable Valour in 'Operation Rakshak'
Amit Rana served in the Indian Navy's elite Marine Commando force, MARCOS. In 2018, during 'Operation Rakshak' in Jammu and Kashmir, he participated in several critical counter-terrorism operations. Demonstrating immense bravery alongside his team amidst arduous conditions, he played a pivotal role in neutralizing eight terrorists.
In recognition of his courage, leadership capabilities, and unwavering devotion to duty, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind honoured him in 2021 with the nation's prestigious gallantry award, the 'Shaurya Chakra'.
Questions Raised Over Road Safety
Following the accident, the local community is gripped by a mix of deep sorrow and intense outrage. Residents point out that the specific location where the tragedy occurred lacked both crash barriers and adequate safety measures.
Local inhabitants have urged the administration to enhance safety protocols along this route to prevent similar accidents in the future. The final rites of the brave hero, Amit Rana, were performed with full military honours on Tuesday afternoon at his ancestral village.
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