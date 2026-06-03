ETV Bharat / bharat

Shaurya Chakra Awardee Amit Singh Rana Dies In Himachal Road Accident

Kangra: Amit Singh Rana (32), a distinguished member of the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy and a Shaurya Chakra recipient, has passed away in a road accident in the Lahru area of Himachal Pradesh.

Rana's car went out of control and plunged into a gorge approximately 500 feet deep on Monday night. Family sources said that Rana had come home on leave Monday morning. Later that night, while returning home after meeting a friend, his car went out of control at a treacherous turn near Lahru and plummeted into the deep gorge. The accident occurred around 11 PM.

The demise of the brave warrior, who set an exemplary standard of indomitable courage and valour in the defence of the nation, has sent a wave of mourning across the entire region.

The vehicle he was driving. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

Rescue Operation Lasted for an Hour

Upon receiving news of the accident, locals and a police team rushed to the scene. Due to the extreme depth of the gorge, the relief and rescue operations proved to be quite challenging.

After nearly an hour of arduous effort, Rana was brought up to the road in critical condition and was immediately rushed to the Khundian Hospital. However, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Reaching the actual site where the accident occurred was, in itself, an extremely difficult task.