‘Shattering Drug Cartels’: Home Minister Commends NCB, Delhi Police For Transnational Methamphetamine Bust
A transnational trafficking network was busted on Thursday with the seizure of about 328 kilograms of methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi.
November 23, 2025
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police for busting a large transnational methamphetamine cartel under ‘Operation Crystal Fortress’.
In a congratulatory message on the X platform, Shah said, “Our govt is shattering drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two.”
He termed the operation “a brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination” to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a drug-free India.
On Thursday, the NCB (OPS Branch) and Special Cell (CI) Delhi Police busted a transnational trafficking network with the seizure of about 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi, under Operation Crystal Fortress.
Two persons, including a woman from Nagaland, have been arrested, and other operatives have been identified, which include a kingpin operating from abroad, who is also wanted in the case related to the seizure of 82.5 kilograms of high-grade cocaine last year in Delhi by the NCB, an official said. “Efforts are underway, in coordination with international enforcement partners, to secure his deportation to India to face legal proceedings,” they said.
This is one of the biggest catches of methamphetamine in Delhi, and the initial probe indicates that the cartel was operating through multiple couriers, safe houses, and layered handlers, with Delhi being used as a key hub for distribution both within India and to overseas markets.
More about Operation “Crystal Fortress”
It is a coordinated intelligence-driven crackdown targeting high-volume synthetic drug networks. This underscores NCB’s unwavering focus on dismantling synthetic drug cartels and their transnational networks.
To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number – 1933.
