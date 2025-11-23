ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Shattering Drug Cartels’: Home Minister Commends NCB, Delhi Police For Transnational Methamphetamine Bust

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police for busting a large transnational methamphetamine cartel under ‘Operation Crystal Fortress’.

In a congratulatory message on the X platform, Shah said, “Our govt is shattering drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two.”

He termed the operation “a brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination” to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a drug-free India.

On Thursday, the NCB (OPS Branch) and Special Cell (CI) Delhi Police busted a transnational trafficking network with the seizure of about 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi, under Operation Crystal Fortress.