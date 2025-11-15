ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shattered Lives': The Tailor, Government Officials And The Explosives That Ended Nine Lives In Kashmir

Srinagar: The neighbourhood of Nowgam is scarred with mangled vehicles, blood stains and broken window panes as explosive material confiscated from a terrorist module linked to Delhi blast exploded, shattering the calm of this residential area.

Nine persons including policemen, civil officials and a civilian tailor were among nine killed in the explosion that rattled the entire capital Srinagar as people were sleeping on Friday night.

Located inside the residential colony in Nowgam along the National Highway 44, locals recall the police station was abuzz since the last one week as teams of officials descended there after the J&K Police unraveled an inter-state terror module. Four doctors including the deceased Delhi’s Red Fort bomber were members of the network from whom an enormous cache of 2900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad.

This, according to officials, was transported from outside and stacked in the police station as the case was registered there.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said the explosion occurred around 11:20 pm when a team of Forensic Sciences Laboratory were readying samples for forensic and chemical examination of the confiscated explosives.

"On account of voluminous recovery, the procedure was underway for the last two days by FSL team. Due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, the sampling process and handling was being done with extreme caution by the FSL team,” he said.

Just a few metres away from the police station, the home of Mohammad Shafi Parray became a centre of grief. Mourners trickled since morning as wails and cries echoed through the neighbourhood. His wife’s desperate cries have no answers for any visitor. She is seeking the whereabouts of the family’s lone breadwinner-her husband.

“Me gasee ne maal, me gasee shafi yaar (I don’t need money, I need my friend Shafi),” she shouted as elderly women consoled her. “Was he the only tailor? Shafi was my only hope. I am alone now.”

A car damaged in the explosion (ETV Bharat)

The 50-year-old slain was the lone breadwinner of his family comprising two sons and a daughter and was at the police station to stitch bags for the samples, a task he had undertaken since early morning.

“He went to the police station and took his sewing machine along for stitching in morning. But he returned to offer Friday’s noon prayers and collected donations for the mosque as well. Late evening, he came to close his shop and we chatted briefly before he paddled his cycle towards his neighbourhood,” said his counterpart neighbouring shopkeeper outside Parray’s shuttered shop as the locality grieved the death.

His distraught wife cried and Shafi dined at home and promised to return after completing his assignment at the police station.