ETV Bharat / bharat

'What A Shame Democracy Has Become So Insecure': Shashi Tharoor Slams Centre For Denying Entry To 115 Bharat Summit Speakers

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed the Centre for disallowing 115 of the 315 international speakers of the Bharat Summit despite the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) giving clearance to their visas.

Taking to his X handle, Tharoor said that upon reaching Hyderabad, he learnt that 115 speakers were either refused entry or their visas, cleared by the MEA, were cancelled allegedly on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He said that although it is not clear under what provision of the law the government took such drastic step and lamented that it is impossible to reverse it as the conference concludes on Saturday.

Calling it "a shame" he alleged that democracy has become so insecure that it must "stifle any voices it fears will be critical".

"A disappointing footnote to the #BharatSummit proceedings: when I got to Hyderabad, I learned that 115 of the 315 speakers whom the External Affairs Ministry had cleared for the event ended up being refused entry to India or having their visas cancelled, apparently on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is completely unclear under what provision of law the government has taken such a drastic step, but it is obviously impossible to reverse it since the conference concludes tomorrow. What a shame that a proud democracy has become so insecure that it must stifle any voices it fears will be critical!" Tharoor wrote on his X handle.

The Summit, which is being organised by the Congress began in Hyderabad on November 13. Over 1000 delegates from 70 countries are participating here. According to the Congress, the Summit is a gathering of progressive political parties, leaders and ideas.

Among those affected was Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen, who alleged her visa was cancelled at the last moment. She was scheduled to speak at the Summit about media, press freedom and democracy.