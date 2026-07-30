ETV Bharat / bharat

'National Disgrace': Shashi Tharoor Slams Centre's Abstention At ILO Gig Workers Convention

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised the Indian government for abstaining from a vote on the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention on "decent work in the Platform Economy", which seeks to set minimum standards for gig workers. In a post on X, Tharoor said Indian employers and workers had voted in favour of the convention and called the government's decision to abstain a "national disgrace".

"The Indian government's decision to abstain on the @ilo's Convention on "decent work in the Platform Economy", which establishes minimum conditions for gig workers and which Indian employers and workers both voted to support, is a national disgrace," Tharoor said. He said the government should have supported the standards and should have brought them into Indian law.

"Instead of abstaining, the government should have endorsed the standards the whole world has agreed upon to protect gig workers, and adopted them in domestic legislation," he said. Tharoor further criticised the government, saying, "This is one more example of the establishment's tone-deafness to the needs of young Indians, in this case the lakhs who earn a bare living through an app."

Meanwhile, on July 21, over 31.78 crore unorganised workers had already registered on the e-Shram portal as of July 14 this year, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. She said fifteen central schemes have so far been integrated and mapped with eShram.