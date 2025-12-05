ETV Bharat / bharat

Shashi Tharoor Introduces Pvt Member's Bill In Lok Sabha To Criminalise Marital Rape

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday introduced a private member's bill in Lok Sabha on Friday to criminalise marital rape.

The Thiruvananthapuram Mp said India must uphold its constitutional values and move from 'no means no' to 'only yes means yes'.

Tharoor also introduced two other private member's bills in the Lower House of Parliament. They include one to amend the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 and establish a State and Union Territories Reorganisation Commission to recommend the reorganisation of states and Union territories to the Centre.

In a post on X, the MP said criminalising marital rape is an urgent necessity in India's legal framework and introduced his private member's bill to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remove the marital rape exception, reaffirming that marriage cannot negate a woman's right to grant or deny consent.

"India must uphold its constitutional values and move from 'No Means No' to 'Only Yes Means Yes'. Every woman deserves the fundamental right to bodily autonomy and dignity within marriage, protections our legal system fails to provide. Marital rape is not about marriage but about violence. The moment for action has arrived," he said.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said the criminalisation of marital rape is an urgent necessity in India's legal framework.

"Currently, Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, excludes marital rape from being a punishable offence, allowing men to engage in non-consensual sex with their wives, provided the wife is not under 18 years of age," it said.

This outdated legal exception is rooted in patriarchal notions that view wives as property -- a remnant of colonial-era mindsets -- the statement added.

"This failure to criminalise marital rape has left married women legally defenceless, distinguishing them from unmarried women and perpetuating the misconception that marriage voids the necessity of consent. This undermines women's fundamental rights to dignity, safety and bodily autonomy," it further said.