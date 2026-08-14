Sharpshooters, Drones Deployed In Beefed-up Security For Independence Day In Jammu Kashmir
Security has been strengthened across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, reports Moazum Mohammad.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Sharpshooters and drones were pressed into service in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the 80th Independence Day as the region saw enthusiastic crowds participating in tricolor rallies.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across sensitive locations as well as roads leading to venues where August 15 functions are being held in the union territory.
In the summer capital Srinagar, where the main function is being presided over by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sharp shooters have been deployed on high rise buildings. Surveillance measures, including drones and CCTVs have been deployed to ensure a smooth and incident free August 15. At several places in the city and elsewhere, commuters were frisked and their belongings checked.
In a departure from the past when people would stay indoors on August 14 due to fear and heightened presence of forces, the stadium was decked up with tricolor, and walls, public buildings and roads were illuminated.
Tiranga rallies were taken out across the region by employees, students, clerics and political parties. In Dal Lake, the 144th battalion of the Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF) took out a shikara rally as part of Tiranga Yatra. A long row of boats carrying security forces displayed the national flag against the backdrop of the Zabarwan hills.
In remote villages alongside the Line of Control such as Gurez, Machil and Rajouri, people carrying the tricolour participated in large numbers in the rallies. Jammu Kashmir high court bar association also took out the tiranga rally.
The BJP acknowledged that the national flag once encountered resistance in certain quarters but following the constitutional changes in August 2019, people are now embracing it.
"This transformation is not merely political, it is deeply emotional and historic," said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur. "The Tiranga Yatra and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns have emerged as powerful expressions of this change. What began as a national call has evolved into a people's movement across Jammu and Kashmir."
The BJP leader alluded to the events when Pakistan flags and slogans would mark August 14 to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day before the abrogation of Article 370 and the demotion of the erstwhile state into two union territories in 2019.
"But PM Modi transformed and sowed seeds of patriotism in the hearts of youngsters in Kashmir. Now school students and women are taking out rallies with the Tiranga in their hands. Now people want to be the first to hoist the national flag," Thakur added.
He said a shutdown sponsored by separatists would mark August 15 and people would stay indoors on Independence or Republic Day. "Now people are openly participating in these events. This reflects the change ensured by the central government in the last seven years," the BJP leader said.
In the Valley, Police and paramilitary forces set up roadside barricades and checkpoints and stopped vehicles for checking. Security was particularly strengthened at the entry and exit points of districts.
The south Kashmir also saw heightened presence of security forces in the backdrop of recent terror attacks. A policeman and two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead within a ten-day gap earlier this month.
Alongside the National Highway 44, connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, security forces carried out patrolling and area domination exercises.
Top police brass including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat alongside inspector general of police VK Birdi took first hand assessment of the situation, a police official said. They visited Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, where the two non-local workers Deepak and Bopinder were shot dead by terrorists on August 11.
Last night, the DGP visited checkpoints and deployments to take review of the security situation in Srinagar. He instructed officers on the ground to maintain heightened alert for peaceful Independence Day.
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