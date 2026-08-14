ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharpshooters, Drones Deployed In Beefed-up Security For Independence Day In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Sharpshooters and drones were pressed into service in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the 80th Independence Day as the region saw enthusiastic crowds participating in tricolor rallies.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across sensitive locations as well as roads leading to venues where August 15 functions are being held in the union territory.

In the summer capital Srinagar, where the main function is being presided over by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sharp shooters have been deployed on high rise buildings. Surveillance measures, including drones and CCTVs have been deployed to ensure a smooth and incident free August 15. At several places in the city and elsewhere, commuters were frisked and their belongings checked.

In a departure from the past when people would stay indoors on August 14 due to fear and heightened presence of forces, the stadium was decked up with tricolor, and walls, public buildings and roads were illuminated.

Tiranga rallies were taken out across the region by employees, students, clerics and political parties. In Dal Lake, the 144th battalion of the Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF) took out a shikara rally as part of Tiranga Yatra. A long row of boats carrying security forces displayed the national flag against the backdrop of the Zabarwan hills.

In remote villages alongside the Line of Control such as Gurez, Machil and Rajouri, people carrying the tricolour participated in large numbers in the rallies. Jammu Kashmir high court bar association also took out the tiranga rally.

The BJP acknowledged that the national flag once encountered resistance in certain quarters but following the constitutional changes in August 2019, people are now embracing it.

"This transformation is not merely political, it is deeply emotional and historic," said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur. "The Tiranga Yatra and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns have emerged as powerful expressions of this change. What began as a national call has evolved into a people's movement across Jammu and Kashmir."