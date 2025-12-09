ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Incarcerated For 6 Years.......Had No Role In Violence’: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots

New Delhi: Activist Sharjeel Imam on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that he had no role in the violence and was incarcerated for almost six years as an undertrial, while seeking bail in a February 2020 Delhi riots case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Sharjeel, submitted that the only thing against his client that the prosecution has placed before the court is the alleged "inflammatory speeches" given by him. Dave contended that some of the words used in the speeches were "unpalatable".

The bench was informed that Imam already secured bail in the case registered against him for the speech itself, and it is only in the larger conspiracy case registered by the Delhi Police on the basis of that speech that Imam is yet to secure bail.

The bench asked Dave to read Imam's speeches in Asansol. Dave replied that the wording used by his client in some of the speeches are unpalatable, but he has been in prison for nearly six years. Dave said Sharjeel was arrested on January 28, 2020, and the riots happened in Delhi on February 22-24, 2020.

It was argued before the bench that Imam was not physically present or an accused in any of the cases where the riots actually took place and his speeches can’t be conspiratorial in nature.

"Is a speech by itself conspiratorial in nature? I have shown to your lordships; he gives a call for non-violence. He says you take the beating, don't attack. …”, contended Dave. He added that the conspiracy involved a meeting of minds and Imam was already in custody almost a month before the riots took place.